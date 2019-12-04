Mitchum Deodorant Clean Control Stick41g

- Mitchum Men Triple Odor Defense 48HR Protection Clean Control Antiperspirant & Deodorant 41g, expertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hour sweat + odor control, so you can feel your most confident.
- Now introducing, Mitchum Triple Odor Defense Technology, a shield against odor from heat, motion and stress.
- New and Improved formula for a smoother application
- Enhanced with Triple Odor Defense technology providing a shield against odor from heat, motion and stress
- Expertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hour sweat + odor control
- Pack size: 41G
Information
Ingredients
Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly, Stearyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Phenyl Trimethicone, Petrolatum, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Talc, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Benzyl Benzoate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Isoeugenol, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in U.S.A. with U.S. and non-U.S. components
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: To dispense turn clockwise until product appears. Apply to underarms only.
Warnings
- Warning: For external use only. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. If swallowed, seek medical attention or contact a poison control center right away.
Name and address
- Beautyge, S.L.,
- 08940 Barcelona,
- Spain.
Return to
- UK: Questions? Comments?
- Freephone 0800 085 2716
- www.Mitchum.co.uk
Net Contents
41g ℮
Safety information
