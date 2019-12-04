By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mitchum Sport Roll On 100Ml

Mitchum Sport Roll On 100Ml
£ 3.00
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Men 48HR Protection Sport Roll-On Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant
  • Mitchum Women Sport 48HR Protection Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant Roll-On 100ml, expertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hour sweat + odor control, so you can feel your most confident.
  • Expertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hour sweat + odor control
  • Dermatologist tested
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly, Glyceryl Stearate, Laureth-23, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Polysorbate 20, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Benhentrimonium Methosulfate, Cetearyl Alcohol, EDTA, Hydrogen Peroxide, Laureth-4, Lauric Acid, Silica Dimethicone Silylate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum (Fragrance), Citronellol, Linalool

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake bottle. Apply evenly.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. DO NOT APPLY TO IRRITATED OR DAMAGED SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. IF SWALLOWED, SEE MEDICAL ATTENTION OR CONTACT A POISON CONTROL CENTER RIGHT AWAY. CONTAINS HYDROGEN PEROXIDE. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. RINSE EYES IMMEDIATELY IF PRODUCT COMES INTO CONTACT WITH THEM.

Name and address

  • Beautyge, S.L.,
  • 08940 Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • Question? Comments?
  • UK Freephone 0800 085 2716
  • revlon.com

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

CAUTION: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. DO NOT APPLY TO IRRITATED OR DAMAGED SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. IF SWALLOWED, SEE MEDICAL ATTENTION OR CONTACT A POISON CONTROL CENTER RIGHT AWAY. CONTAINS HYDROGEN PEROXIDE. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. RINSE EYES IMMEDIATELY IF PRODUCT COMES INTO CONTACT WITH THEM.

