Tesco 4 Chocolate & Nut Cones 440Ml

£ 1.00
£0.23/100ml
One cone
  • Energy877kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates7.7g
    39%
  • Sugars17.6g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1224kJ / 292kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate and vanilla flavour ice creams in a wafer cone coated with chocolate flavoured coating, rippled with chocolate flavoured sauce, finished with chocolate flavoured topping and hazelnut pieces.
  • A centre of chocolate flavoured sauce, topped with crunchy hazelnut
  • Pack size: 440ml

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Chocolate Flavoured Sauce (9%), Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Hazelnuts (2%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Flavourings.

Chocolate Flavoured Sauce contains: Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt.

Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Lid. Card widely recycled Sleeve. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 110ml e (440ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cone (72g)
Energy1224kJ / 292kcal877kJ / 209kcal
Fat13.4g9.6g
Saturates10.7g7.7g
Carbohydrate38.4g27.5g
Sugars24.5g17.6g
Fibre1.4g1.0g
Protein3.8g2.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

It was fishylidhous nd it was so delightful PS. I

5 stars

It was fishylidhous nd it was so delightful PS. I just turned 51

defrosted and soggy very disappointed

2 stars

defrosted and soggy very disappointed

Perfect dessert.

5 stars

I buy this regularly it's a ready made dessert..take it out of the freezer-unwrap- === Dessert.!!

Delicious

5 stars

Excellent quality and superior to top brands.

lovely cones

5 stars

lovely flavour on these cones....well worth the money

GREAT

5 stars

These are fantastic and great value for money - my kids prefer them to Cornettos!

