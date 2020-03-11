Mitchum Powder Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml

Really Strong and Unpleasant Smell
'Try Mitchum, it's great in hot weather!', friends said. Well, I did, for 1 day and that's as may be ... but I won't be moving from my Soft and Gentle. I'd rather smell of fresh perspiration than Mitchum's 'Powder Fresh' antiperspirant, it has a really strong and lingering odour, thoroughly unpleasant the whole day you wear it. And for good measure, they make it to last 48 hours allegedly. I'd washed it off long before then.
The only deodorant I trust to keep me fresh and dry all day.