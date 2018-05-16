By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tao Kae Noi Tempura Seaweed Spicy Flavoured 40G

Tao Kae Noi Tempura Seaweed Spicy Flavoured 40G
£ 1.80
£4.50/100g

Product Description

  • Hi Tempura Spicy Crispy Seaweed with Tempura Batter Coating
  • "Tao Kae Noi" Tempura Seaweed is one of our most well known products. We select high quality, fresh seaweed and the best wheat flour to create our special recipe. Our processes ensure the highest standards of hygiene and freshness, whilst preserving the crispiness and natural taste of the product. So, you can always trust the quality and enjoy the great taste of this special product!
  • New Arrival
  • Seaweed is grilled in the suitable temperature to maintain its quality as well as the nutrient; it is then coat with our unique (Hot Chilli Squid/Kimchi/Classic) sauce ensuring the greatest smell and taste. Super Crisp-all flavours are best served as snack with your favourite drink.
  • Delicious with good nutrients from the sea
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains Gluten) (35%), Seaweed (25%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Palm Oil, Egg White Powder, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Powder, White Pepper Powder, Chilli Powder (1%), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Flavour Enhancers, E631

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Gluten, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep in cool and dry place, avoid direct sunlight and high temperature.Best Before End: See inkjet on packet.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat, once opened consume immediately.

Importer address

  • Manning Impex Ltd.,
  • 2 Doman Road,
  • Camberley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3DF.

Distributor address

  • Manning Impex Ltd.,
  • 2 Doman Road,
  • Camberley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3DF.

Return to

  • Manning Impex Ltd.,
  • 2 Doman Road,
  • Camberley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3DF.
  • Tel./Fax: +44 (0) 1276 406888/9
  • Email: sales@manningimpex.com
  • www.manningimpex.com

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2643kJ/636kcal
Fat 47.3 g
of which saturates 4.3 g
Carbohydrate 45.5 g
of which sugars 0.1 g
Fibre 3.7 g
Protein 5.3 g
Salt 2.1 g

