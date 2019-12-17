By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Big Bite Soft White Roll 6Pack

4(5)Write a review
Big Bite Soft White Roll 6Pack
£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Offer

One roll
  • Energy1091kJ 257kcal
    13%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1212kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • Big Bite Soft White Roll 6PK
  • Big Bite Soft White Roll 6 Big bite soft white rolls, flour dusted and batch baked for a light and soft texture.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (90g)
Energy1212kJ / 286kcal1091kJ / 257kcal
Fat1.3g1.2g
Saturates0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate56.5g50.9g
Sugars2.8g2.5g
Fibre2.1g1.9g
Protein11.0g9.9g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Only fresh on day of purchase is useless for me as

2 stars

Only fresh on day of purchase is useless for me as an internet shopper having an evening home delivery, now stopped buying this from you and getting similar but with a couple of days shelf life from a different retailer. To have 24 of yours delivered after 9pm to use within the next 3 hours was a joke and should have picked up on before making the delivery.

good quality used for packed lunches

4 stars

good quality used for packed lunches

Heated in oven . Lots of butter with home made s

4 stars

Heated in oven . Lots of butter with home made soup.

Great bread rolls if freshly baked

4 stars

Great bread rolls if they are fresh, I have them with my delivery and a couple of times they have definitely been baked the day before.

lovely large but soft rolls

5 stars

buy these regularly and they are a good taste and size for burgers or just as a cheese roll

