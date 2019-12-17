Big Bite Soft White Roll 6Pack

Only fresh on day of purchase is useless for me as
Only fresh on day of purchase is useless for me as an internet shopper having an evening home delivery, now stopped buying this from you and getting similar but with a couple of days shelf life from a different retailer. To have 24 of yours delivered after 9pm to use within the next 3 hours was a joke and should have picked up on before making the delivery.
good quality used for packed lunches
Heated in oven . Lots of butter with home made soup.
Great bread rolls if they are fresh, I have them with my delivery and a couple of times they have definitely been baked the day before.
lovely large but soft rolls
buy these regularly and they are a good taste and size for burgers or just as a cheese roll