Schwarzkopf Got2b Glued Spiking Wax 75Ml

Product Description
- Glued Spiking Wax
- The first wax from got2b with screaming hold for remouldable extreme styles without the crunch. Moulds like a wax, holds like a glue!
- For screaming hold
- Spike, no crunch, hold6
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water, Eau), Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, VP/VA Copolymer, Cera Alba (Beeswax, Cire d'Abeille), Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Glycerin, Steareth-21, Steareth-2, Propylene Glycol, Ozokerite, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Stearyl Stearate, Aminomethyl Propanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, PEG-45M, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Geraniol, Amyl Cinnamal
Preparation and Usage
- How to use:
- Rub a small amount palms, work into dry hair and style as desired.
- Extra tip:
- For outrageous spikes twist a small amount into hair tips.
Net Contents
75ml ℮
