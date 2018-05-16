Schwarzkopf Got2b Happy Hour 24 Hour Hair Spray 300Ml

Product Description
- 24 Hour Hold Hairspray
- It's got to be got2b!
- Do you want to party until you drop? Then got2b happy hour 24h hold hairspray will be your ultimate partner for the night. Give your hairstyle the long-lasting hold5 it needs from dusk until down!
- For after-hour styles
- Protects hair from drying out
- Fix
- Long-lasting
- Extreme hold5
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Dimethyl Ether, Alcohol Denat., Aqua (Water, Eau), Octylocrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Acryalates/C1-2 Succinates/Hydroxyacrylates Copolymer, Parfum (Fragrance), Isopropyl Myristate, Panthenol, Benzoic Acid, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Hold the can 30 cm away from your head & spray evenly on your hair. Use in short bursts. For unique look, spray on individual hair strands.
Warnings
- Danger, Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4PQ.
Return to
- For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone:
- UK: 0800 3289214
- IRL: 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4PQ.
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
DANGER Danger, Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020