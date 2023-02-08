We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lotus Biscuit Spread Crunchy 380G

£2.75
£0.72/100g

Product Description

  • Biscuit Spread
  • If you would like more information about this or other Lotus products visit www.lotusbakeries.com
  • Irresistibly Tasty
  • Enjoy the great taste of the famous Lotus Biscoff biscuits in a jar. To turn them into this irresistible spread, we crush them after baking. That's how we keep all the goodness of their unique flavour. To be savoured by everyone, whenever you enjoy a slice of bread.
  • No colours & no added flavours
  • Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

Original Caramelised Biscuits 65% (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil from Sustainable and Certified Plantations, Rapeseed Oil), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store between 17 & 23°C.Best before: see lid.

Number of uses

26 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Name and address

  • Lotus Bakeries Belgie NV,
  • Gentstraat 52,
  • 9971 Lembeke,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • Lotus Bakeries Belgie NV,
  • Gentstraat 52,
  • 9971 Lembeke,
  • Belgium.
  • UK consumers visit www.lotusbiscuits.co.uk. Other countries please email export@lotusbakeries.com

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 serving = 15g%*
Energy 2383kJ/571kcal357kJ/86kcal4
Fat 35.7g5.4g8
of which saturates 7.9g1.2g6
Carbohydrate 58.8g8.8g3
of which sugars 36.2g5.4g6
Fibre 0.9g0.1g
Protein 3.2g0.5g1
Salt 0.60g0.09g2
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
26 servings---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Delicious

5 stars

This is a wonderful spread, loved by all the grandchildren - and, if somewhat less vocally, by the adults too. Great on toast, on ice cream, on cakes and in recipes

OMG.

5 stars

Pure indulgence.

