Schwarzkopf Got2b Weightless Dry Oil Mist 200Ml

Product Description
- Weightless Dry Oil Mist
- Do you want to escape from frizzy & unmanageable hair? Transform your tresses with got2b oil-licious weightless dry oil mist to tame fly-aways & add instant shine. The mist can also be used on fine hair due to its ultra weightless formula for an instant sleek look. Journey to hair oasis!
- It's got to be got2b!
- For smooth & tangle-free styles
- With argan oil
- Tames frizz
- Instant shine
- Smooth & sleek
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Trisiloxane, Dimethicone, Isobutane, Isopropyl Myristate, Parfum (Fragrance), Cyclomethicone, Tocopherol, Linalool, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil
Preparation and Usage
- How to use:
- Hold the can 30 cm away from your head & spray evenly over dry hair. Use in short bursts.
Warnings
- Danger. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flames or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep out of reach of children. Read label before use. Use in well ventilated places. Do not spray into eyes.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for further information on Freephone:
- UK 0800 3289214
- IRL 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at:
- consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
