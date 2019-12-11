Lotus Biscuit Spread Smooth 400G

heaven in a jar.
Original Caramelised Biscuits 58% (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil from Sustainable and Certified Plantations, Rapeseed Oil), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acid (Citric Acid)
Store between 17 & 23°C.Best before: see lid.
27 Servings
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 serving = 15g
|%*
|Energy
|2435 kJ/584 kcal
|365 kJ/88 kcal
|4
|Fat
|38.1g
|5.7g
|8
|of which saturates
|7.6g
|1.1g
|6
|Carbohydrate
|57.0g
|8.5g
|3
|of which sugars
|36.8g
|5.5g
|6
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Protein
|2.9g
|0.4g
|1
|Salt
|0.54g
|0.08g
|1
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|27 servings
