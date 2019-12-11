By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lotus Biscuit Spread Smooth 400G

5(1)Write a review
Lotus Biscuit Spread Smooth 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Biscuit Spread
  • Irresistibly Tasty
  • Enjoy the great taste of the famous Lotus Biscoff biscuits in a jar. To turn them into this irresistibly smooth spread, we crush them finely after baking. That's how we keep all the goodness of their unique flavour. To be savoured by everyone, whenever you enjoy a slice of bread.
  • No colours
  • No added flavours
  • Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Original Caramelised Biscuits 58% (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil from Sustainable and Certified Plantations, Rapeseed Oil), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store between 17 & 23°C.Best before: see lid.

Number of uses

27 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Name and address

  • Lotus Bakeries Belgie NV,
  • Genstraat 52,
  • B-9971 Lembeke,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • If you would like more information about this or other Lotus products visit www.lotusbakeries.com.
  • UK consumers visit www.lotusbiscuits.co.uk.
  • Other countries please email export@lotusbakeries.com.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 serving = 15g%*
Energy 2435 kJ/584 kcal365 kJ/88 kcal4
Fat 38.1g5.7g8
of which saturates 7.6g1.1g6
Carbohydrate 57.0g8.5g3
of which sugars 36.8g5.5g6
Fibre 0.8g0.1g
Protein 2.9g0.4g1
Salt 0.54g0.08g1
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
27 servings---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

heaven in a jar.

5 stars

heaven in a jar.

Usually bought next

Lotus Biscoff Biscuit 250G

£ 1.25
£0.50/100g

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Lotus Biscoff Snack Pack 248G

£ 1.49
£0.60/100g

Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G

£ 2.90
£0.73/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here