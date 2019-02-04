Nivea Sensitive Micellar Water 200Ml

Wonderful on sensitive skin
I suffer from rosecea so I have to be extremely careful with the products I use on my skin. I find all the Nivea products work well for me but I wanted something that didn't leave a slightly sticky feeling. I tried this as it was on half price offer. I've now bought another four bottles! It says there is no 'after feel' of stickiness which you get with some micellar water products - I would definitely support this. I've found it removes mascara very easily which is always my measure as many 2 or 3 in 1 products leave panda eyes on me - this doesn't. It just feels like you've washed your face in water but the dirt and make up it removes is great. One reviewer said they found it hard to remove make up and may be it was women who used less make up that found it good. That could be true - I consider myself to use a normal amount of make in that I use eyeshadow, mascara, powder type foundation and lipstick and it removes all of that. I guess it depends on how much make up is a lot. But it works for me and doesn't flare my rosecea so I am very happy!
MicellAIR is awful
Worst Micellar water I’ve ever used . Laughable how long it takes to get makeup off your skin. I can only fathom that the good results on here are from girls that wear little to no make up. This is literally the worst make up remover I’ve ever bought. Doesn’t take anything off. Don’t buy it and people. Also, there’s not much in a bottle .
Excellent
I have just started using this 3 in 1 make up remover and for once not like many others it does exactly what it says. I am surprised how much dirt it gets off, It makes my face look fresh and it feels great. Thank you Nivea.