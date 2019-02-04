By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Sensitive Micellar Water 200Ml

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • For sensitive skin
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
  • Free of parabens, colours and perfume
  • You are looking for an easy and efficient way to remove your make-up? Try the NEW MicellAIR SKIN BREATHE® micellar water. This all-in-1 make-up remover gently & effectively removes make-up, cleanses & soothes without leaving residue on your skin.
  • Removes make-up effectively
  • Gently & deeply cleanses
  • Soothes
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Panthenol, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Decyl Glucoside, Poloxamer 124, Polyquaternium-10, Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Acetate, Propylene Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

200ml ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Wonderful on sensitive skin

5 stars

I suffer from rosecea so I have to be extremely careful with the products I use on my skin. I find all the Nivea products work well for me but I wanted something that didn't leave a slightly sticky feeling. I tried this as it was on half price offer. I've now bought another four bottles! It says there is no 'after feel' of stickiness which you get with some micellar water products - I would definitely support this. I've found it removes mascara very easily which is always my measure as many 2 or 3 in 1 products leave panda eyes on me - this doesn't. It just feels like you've washed your face in water but the dirt and make up it removes is great. One reviewer said they found it hard to remove make up and may be it was women who used less make up that found it good. That could be true - I consider myself to use a normal amount of make in that I use eyeshadow, mascara, powder type foundation and lipstick and it removes all of that. I guess it depends on how much make up is a lot. But it works for me and doesn't flare my rosecea so I am very happy!

MicellAIR is awful

1 stars

Worst Micellar water I’ve ever used . Laughable how long it takes to get makeup off your skin. I can only fathom that the good results on here are from girls that wear little to no make up. This is literally the worst make up remover I’ve ever bought. Doesn’t take anything off. Don’t buy it and people. Also, there’s not much in a bottle .

Excellent

5 stars

I have just started using this 3 in 1 make up remover and for once not like many others it does exactly what it says. I am surprised how much dirt it gets off, It makes my face look fresh and it feels great. Thank you Nivea.

