Nivea Sensitive Night Cream Tube 50Ml
£ 4.00
£8.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Protects over night against skin redness, tightness & dryness
  • Soothes skins, moisturises & regenerates
  • Skin looks healthy
  • Enriched with Liquorice Extract, Dexpanthenol and Grape Seed Oil, this night care provides intensive moisture while helping to prevent the three signs of sensitive skin: redness, feeling of tightness and dryness. It is free of perfume, colorants and parabens.
  • helps calm the skin at night
  • instantly relieves the skin from unpleasant feelings of tightness
  • provides intensive moisture and helps strengthen the skin barrier
  • supports the skin´s regeneration process at night and provides a relaxed skin feeling in the morning
  • the especially mild formula is pH-neutral and free from perfume
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Methylpropanediol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Cocoglycerides, Panthenol, Glycyrrhiza Inflata Root Extract, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Glyceryl Glucoside, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Box. Paper - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Using Product Information

Excelent.

5 stars

This is the best cream i have tried for dry, sensitive skin and eczema.

Super cream

5 stars

Really great cream. Smells nice, super soft, soaks into the skin without feeling too greasy and a great price.

Nivea is amazing as always

5 stars

I have had it about 3 weeks now and have been getting compliments on my skin even without makeup which is great. I always trust nivea its very good quality on amazing prices

Great

5 stars

I Always use this product. Consistently good and does what it says it should.

You can trust Nivea

5 stars

I use many Nivea products. This is the first time I have tried the Sensitive NIght Cream. It is light, you only need a drop, and my skin absorbed it very well. I am very experienced in skin care and can confirm that there is no need to buy expensive creams when Nivea's expertise provides skin care like this.

