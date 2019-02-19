Nivea Sensitive Night Cream Tube 50Ml

Excelent.
This is the best cream i have tried for dry, sensitive skin and eczema.
Super cream
Really great cream. Smells nice, super soft, soaks into the skin without feeling too greasy and a great price.
Nivea is amazing as always
I have had it about 3 weeks now and have been getting compliments on my skin even without makeup which is great. I always trust nivea its very good quality on amazing prices
Great
I Always use this product. Consistently good and does what it says it should.
You can trust Nivea
I use many Nivea products. This is the first time I have tried the Sensitive NIght Cream. It is light, you only need a drop, and my skin absorbed it very well. I am very experienced in skin care and can confirm that there is no need to buy expensive creams when Nivea's expertise provides skin care like this.