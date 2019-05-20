Nivea Sensitive Day Cream Tube 50Ml

Great for sensitive skin
Nice cream which didn’t irritate my sensitive skin. Doesn’t leave a horrible greasy feel behind on the hands like a lot of creams do. Would recommend this cream for anyone looking for a day cream to add to their daily routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very nice cream
I used it on my face everyday and has helped I will buy the product in the future the texture is not too heavy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good face cream
This cream is very light and I could seen some improvements after using it for 2 weeks. It made my skin soft and it feels very hidratate even after 5 hours. I would recommend this to people with sensitive skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good job!
This cream is very good - suitable to my sensitive skin (don't have any allergy or unwanted spots). Highly recommended it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Would definitely recommend
I have sensitive skin so wary of trying different products. I’ve been using this for about a week and my skin already feels better. Would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Too dense and hard to rub in
I really liked the packaging and the easy application bottle. I found the cream very dense and it took a lot of rubbing in to get it to be absorbed. My face felt heavy in product after applying. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for sensitive skin
I found this product does exactly what it says. It helped reduce redness, tightness and dryness especially after having a shower. I have really sensitive skin and find it difficult to find a good moisturiser but really recommend this. It’s thick and absorbs quickly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loving this lotion
I love this cream. There is no smell to it which is perfect for my skin. It is a great consistency and it does not leave my face greasy. Thumbs up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice product and no breakouts!
My skin feels a lot more hydrated when using this product, I would however say I need to use a little more than my usual amount of moisturiser to get the same results. I have very sensitive skin and this didn't break me out which is always a plus! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect for sensitive skin
I love this cream texture and smell. Often nice scented creams cause me breakouts and irritation but not this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]