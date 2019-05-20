By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Sensitive Day Cream Tube 50Ml

4.5(51)
£ 4.00
£8.00/100ml

Product Description

  • For sensitive skin
  • Moisturises & helps prevent redness, tightness & dryness
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
  • NIVEA Soothing Day Cream intensively moisturises your skin up to 24 hours, thus balancing your skin’s own moisture level. The cream with Liquorice Extract and Grape Seed Oil effectively reduces the three main signs of sensitive skin: redness, dryness and tightness. It supports your skin’s natural resistance against irritations. The soothing day care with SPF 15 offers protection against sunlight-induced influences. Your skin will be deeply moisturised, soothed and resilient. The day care for sensitive skin is free of perfume. and the skin compatibility has been dermatologically approved.
  • Enriched with Liquorice Extract, Grape Seed Oil, NIVEA Moisture Care Complex
  • SPF 15
  • Intensively moisturises up to 24 hours, balancing your skin’s own moisture level
  • Effectively reduces the 3 main signs of sensitive skin: redness, tightness, dryness
  • Supports your skin’s natural resistance against irritations
  • Offers protection against sunlight induced influences
  • Free of perfume
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Methylpropanediol, Tapioca Starch, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Octyldodecanol, Panthenol, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Glycyrrhiza Inflata Root Extract, Glyceryl Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Carbomer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Piroctone Olamine, Phenoxyethanol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

50ml ℮

51 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for sensitive skin

4 stars

Nice cream which didn’t irritate my sensitive skin. Doesn’t leave a horrible greasy feel behind on the hands like a lot of creams do. Would recommend this cream for anyone looking for a day cream to add to their daily routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice cream

5 stars

I used it on my face everyday and has helped I will buy the product in the future the texture is not too heavy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good face cream

4 stars

This cream is very light and I could seen some improvements after using it for 2 weeks. It made my skin soft and it feels very hidratate even after 5 hours. I would recommend this to people with sensitive skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good job!

5 stars

This cream is very good - suitable to my sensitive skin (don't have any allergy or unwanted spots). Highly recommended it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Would definitely recommend

5 stars

I have sensitive skin so wary of trying different products. I’ve been using this for about a week and my skin already feels better. Would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Too dense and hard to rub in

3 stars

I really liked the packaging and the easy application bottle. I found the cream very dense and it took a lot of rubbing in to get it to be absorbed. My face felt heavy in product after applying. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for sensitive skin

5 stars

I found this product does exactly what it says. It helped reduce redness, tightness and dryness especially after having a shower. I have really sensitive skin and find it difficult to find a good moisturiser but really recommend this. It’s thick and absorbs quickly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loving this lotion

5 stars

I love this cream. There is no smell to it which is perfect for my skin. It is a great consistency and it does not leave my face greasy. Thumbs up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice product and no breakouts!

4 stars

My skin feels a lot more hydrated when using this product, I would however say I need to use a little more than my usual amount of moisturiser to get the same results. I have very sensitive skin and this didn't break me out which is always a plus! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for sensitive skin

4 stars

I love this cream texture and smell. Often nice scented creams cause me breakouts and irritation but not this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

