Malteasers Large Teasers Egg 248G

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg. Milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (11%).
  • A deliciousy smooth milk chocolate Easter egg with 2 full size chocolate Maltesers Teasers Bars
  • Maltesers Teasers... an ingenious way to stop those cheeky Maltersers from rolling away
  • Hollow Egg
  • Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
  • Maltesers Teasers
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 35g
  • Perfect Easter gift for friends and family
  • Eggcellent for sharing... if you have to!
  • Now that's an egg-ceptional Easter Egg
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 248g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

248g ℮

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500. E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 35g (%*)
    Energy2222kJ778kJ (9%)
    -532kcal186kcal (9%)
    Fat30g10g (14%)
    of which saturates18g6.3g (32%)
    Carbohydrate58g20g (7%)
    of which sugars54g19g (21%)
    Protein7.3g2.6g (5%)
    Salt0.35g0.12g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ/2 000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

