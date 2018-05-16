By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mars Galaxy Milk Chocolate Ripple Easter Egg 286G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Mars Galaxy Milk Chocolate Ripple Easter Egg 286G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 6.00
£2.10/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow Egg: Hollow milk chocolate egg. Galaxy Ripple: Milk chocolate with a rippled centre. Galaxy Minstrels: Milk chocolate (75%) in a sugar shell.
  • A delicious and indulgent hollow Easter Egg made from smooth and creamy Galaxy milk chocolate, lovingly created to melt in your mouth. 1 bag of Galaxy Minstrels and 2 Ripples inside!
  • Choose a less ordinary pleasure, Choose silk.
  • Hollow Egg: Portions per pack: 7; Portion size: 25g
  • Galaxy Ripple: Portions per pack: 2; Portion size: 33g
  • Galaxy Minstrels: Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 42g
  • Treat someone or yourself to a delicious Galaxy smooth milk chocolate hollow egg with 1 Ripple and 1 bag of Minstrels inside
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD - D
  • Pack size: 286g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • Consumer Care
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

286g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrin, Natural Colours (Curcumin, Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red), Starch, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Coconut Oil, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 42g (%*)
    Energy 2089kJ877kJ (10%)
    -498kcal209kcal (10%)
    Fat 22.0g9.2g (13%)
    of which saturates 13.1g5.5g (28%)
    Carbohydrate 69.1g29.0g (11%)
    of which sugars 67.9g28.5g (32%)
    Protein 5.3g2.2g (4%)
    Salt 0.24g0.10g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 33g (%*)
    Energy 2211kJ730kJ (9%)
    -529kcal175kcal (9%)
    Fat 29.1g9.6g (14%)
    of which saturates 17.2g5.7g (29%)
    Carbohydrate 58.7g19.4g (7%)
    of which sugars 58.2g19.2g (21%)
    Protein 7.1g2.3g (5%)
    Salt 0.31g0.10g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g (%*)
    Energy 2207kJ552kJ (7%)
    -528kcal132kcal (7%)
    Fat 29.0g7.3g (10%)
    of which saturates 17.3g4.3g (22%)
    Carbohydrate 58.9g14.7g (5%)
    of which sugars 58.3g14.6g (16%)
    Protein 7.1g1.8g (4%)
    Salt 0.31g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

