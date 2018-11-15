Tesco Free From 4 Breaded Chicken Steaks 380G

one of my faves.......
I love these breaded chicken steaks, they are tasty and are fab with melted cheese and a toasted roll. They are great to keep in the freezer. Unfortunately, they are currently unavailable. Please bring them back Tesco!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ / 250kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (63%), Water, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Pea Starch, Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Spices, Sage.
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/ 180°C/ Gas 6 30- 32mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU
4 Servings
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores
380g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chicken steak (86g**)
|Energy
|1042kJ / 250kcal
|896kJ / 215kcal
|Fat
|15.3g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|14.4g
|12.4g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|13.1g
|11.3g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 380g typically weighs 344g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
