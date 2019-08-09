By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From 20 Chicken Nuggets 400G

2(5)Write a review
Tesco Free From 20 Chicken Nuggets 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy933kJ 224kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.5g
    19%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ / 254kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast in a gluten free breadcrumb coating.
  • Gluten Free, Wheat Free These tender British chicken nuggets are coated in golden, gluten free breadcrumbs for extra crunch. This classic recipe is expertly made for an all natural crisp finish.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (60%), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Pea Starch, Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Spices, Sage.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Cereals containing Gluten,

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 15-17 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results cook from frozen
  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (88g**)
Energy1060kJ / 254kcal933kJ / 224kcal
Fat15.3g13.5g
Saturates2.6g2.3g
Carbohydrate15.5g13.6g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre1.0g0.9g
Protein13.1g11.5g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 352g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Odd colour nuggets

2 stars

Just opened 2 packets. One nice golden colour as per photo and as we have had before. One bag a completely different unappealing brown colour? Concerned that something was wrong so have thrown them out. Consistency of product quality is important.

Well worth the money

4 stars

Great quality and I'm a very fussy eater since becoming ceolic I make alot of things myself but these are great if your in a rush or love chicken nuggets wish the bags where bigger

Again, new recipe ruined those for me

2 stars

Again, new recipe ruined those for me

Why the change of recipe?!?!?!

1 stars

Used to buy these all the time and they were amazing. It seems within the last month or so the recipe has changed and they are a shadow of their former self. Bring back the old recipe!!! Until then these won't be purchased ever again.

Bring back the old recipe

1 stars

This was absolutely brilliant until you changed the recipe and put pea fibre in it, immediately making it out of bounds for every autistic child and adult following a gfcf diet. Such a shame. I predict that sales will now plummet.

