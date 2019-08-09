Tesco Free From 20 Chicken Nuggets 400G

Odd colour nuggets
Just opened 2 packets. One nice golden colour as per photo and as we have had before. One bag a completely different unappealing brown colour? Concerned that something was wrong so have thrown them out. Consistency of product quality is important.
Well worth the money
Great quality and I'm a very fussy eater since becoming ceolic I make alot of things myself but these are great if your in a rush or love chicken nuggets wish the bags where bigger
Again, new recipe ruined those for me
Again, new recipe ruined those for me
Why the change of recipe?!?!?!
Used to buy these all the time and they were amazing. It seems within the last month or so the recipe has changed and they are a shadow of their former self. Bring back the old recipe!!! Until then these won't be purchased ever again.
Bring back the old recipe
This was absolutely brilliant until you changed the recipe and put pea fibre in it, immediately making it out of bounds for every autistic child and adult following a gfcf diet. Such a shame. I predict that sales will now plummet.