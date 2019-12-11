By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jacobs Chive Crisp Bread 190G

Each cracker (9.5g) contains
  • Energy194 kJ 46 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Crackers with Chives
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Oven-baked with care in every bite, our Chive Crispbreads are perfect for topping, dipping in soups or sprinkling on salads. An easy way to add a delicious crunch to your lunch.
  • Just like the Jacob's Baker Brothers, we're a tight-knit bunch committed to baking only the best quality crackers. That's passion, craft and care baked in - since 1851.
  • 5 packs of 4 crispbreads
  • Source of fibre
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 190g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Barley and Barley Malt Extract, Kibbled Rye, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Chive Flakes (1.5%), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Wheat Starch

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of crackers per pack: 20

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Jacob's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Jacob's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cracker (9.5g)
Energy (kJ)2046194
(kcal)48746
Fat 15.3g1.5g
of which Saturates 6.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate 75.2g7.1g
of which Sugars 6.6g0.6g
Fibre 4.7g0.4g
Protein 9.6g0.9g
Salt 1.2g0.1g
Typical number of crackers per pack: 20--

Lovely,tasty and crispy.Been buying these for a lo

5 stars

Lovely,tasty and crispy.Been buying these for a long time.I use them broken up in dips particularly houmous.

