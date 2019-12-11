Volvic Touch Of Fruit Strawberry 6X500ml
Product Description
- Still natural mineral water drink with natural flavourings, sugar and sweetener.
- Volcanic natural mineral water with a touch of natural Strawberry flavour
- A refreshingly fruity way to stay hydrated throughout the day
- This 500ml bottle is perfect for enjoying with lunch or on the go!
- Low sugar
- Free from artificial sweeteners
- Pack size: 3000ml
Information
Ingredients
Volvic Natural Mineral Water (97.5%), Sugar (2.3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides from a Natural Source (Stevia Extract), Preservative (Potassium Benzoate), Sweetened with an Extract from Stevia Leaf
Storage
Store in a clean cool dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.After opening: keep in the fridge and drink within a week Best before date indicated on bottle neck.
Produce of
Produced in France
Number of uses
This bottle contains 2 servings of 250 ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable
Name and address
- Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
Return to
- Danone Waters Helpline
- (UK) 0800 4580366
- (ROI) 1800 949993
Net Contents
6 x 500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per serving 250 ml
|% RI* (250 ml)
|Energy
|40 kJ
|100 kJ
|1 %
|-
|10 kcal
|24 kcal
|1 %
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|0 %
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Carbohydrate
|2.3 g
|5.7 g
|2 %
|of which sugars
|2.3 g
|5.7 g
|6 %
|Fibre
|0.0 g
|<0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|0.0 g
|<0.5 g
|0 %
|Salt
|<0.01 g
|<0.01 g
|0 %
|*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This bottle contains 2 servings of 250 ml
|-
|-
|-
