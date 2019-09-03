By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 500G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 500G
£ 0.90
£0.18/100g
1/5 of a pot
  • Energy220kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 220kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • Fat free natural yogurt.
  • 100% British Milk Made in the West Country for a smooth, silky texture
  • 100% British Milk Made in the West Country for a smooth, silky texture
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 0% Fat Natural Yogurt (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy220kJ / 52kcal220kJ / 52kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate6.8g6.8g
Sugars6.8g6.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein5.5g5.5g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good texture and taste

5 stars

Good texture and taste

Yogurt but not as we know it !

4 stars

It’s a good natural yogurt, but I like to taste fat when chugging on stale milk.

Usually bought next

Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt 500G

£ 0.90
£0.18/100g

Tesco High Protein Fromage Frais Fat Free 500G

£ 1.00
£0.20/100g

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here