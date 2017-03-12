Vileda Dustpan Set

Amazing
Fantastic brush and dustpan set, more than what I was expecting, sweeps well.
Great to use.
I really appriciated with these products. These are very usable for a domestic cleaning.
really efficicent
very efficient dustpan and brush, neat design. liked the colour too
Cleaning is a doddle!
Far superior to other types of brush and pan. Picks up every speck of dust. Can't do without it now!
Good dustpan
Good dustpan and brush. The bristles could be a little stiffer though...
Great dust pan and brush
I bought this dustpan and brush set a couple of weeks ago and I am very pleased with it. It looks good in the striking black/red/grey colours, made from sturdy plastic and most importantly it sweeps up very well. It was worth every penny.
Good buy
The flexible rubber lip is very effective at picking up dirt - much better than previous dustpans I have used.
Good item
Decent item for the price paid. Would buy it again.
Great!
Excellentpdustpan and brush from Vileda. Does the job!
Great brush
Great brush that looks as good as it sweeps. Also clips into dustpan nicely