By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vileda Dustpan Set

5(25)Write a review
Vileda Dustpan Set
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Flexible lip for effective dirt pick-up
  • Black bristles for sweeping dust & other small particles
  • Firmer red bristles for cleaning tougher spots such as corners
  • - Red bristles designed for corner and edge cleaning. Fine bristles sweep up dust and small particles.
  • - Brush locks into dustpan handle for easy storage.
  • - Product Dimensions H35 x W25 x L1.4 cm
  • The Vileda 2 in 1 Dustpan and Brush is designed to make sweeping the floors easier. The flexible rubber lip helps mould the pan edge to uneven floor surfaces for more effective dust pick up.
  • The brush is made from 2 types of bristles; 1. Black bristles for fine dust, particles and hairs 2. Red angled bristles for effective corner cleaning.
  • The brush locks into the dustpan for easy storage when not in use.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

25 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing

5 stars

Fantastic brush and dustpan set, more than what I was expecting, sweeps well.

Great to use.

5 stars

I really appriciated with these products. These are very usable for a domestic cleaning.

really efficicent

5 stars

very efficient dustpan and brush, neat design. liked the colour too

Cleaning is a doddle!

5 stars

Far superior to other types of brush and pan. Picks up every speck of dust. Can't do without it now!

Good dustpan

4 stars

Good dustpan and brush. The bristles could be a little stiffer though...

Great dust pan and brush

5 stars

I bought this dustpan and brush set a couple of weeks ago and I am very pleased with it. It looks good in the striking black/red/grey colours, made from sturdy plastic and most importantly it sweeps up very well. It was worth every penny.

Good buy

4 stars

The flexible rubber lip is very effective at picking up dirt - much better than previous dustpans I have used.

Good item

4 stars

Decent item for the price paid. Would buy it again.

Great!

5 stars

Excellentpdustpan and brush from Vileda. Does the job!

Great brush

5 stars

Great brush that looks as good as it sweeps. Also clips into dustpan nicely

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Dustpan & Brush

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tesco Brushed Chrome Toilet Brush

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Vileda Supermocio Refill

£ 3.50
£3.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here