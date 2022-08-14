We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Whitefurze 5L Box
image 1 of Whitefurze 5L Boximage 2 of Whitefurze 5L Box

Whitefurze 5L Box

5(3)
Write a review

£3.90

£3.90/each

Whitefurze 5L BoxReinforced base & corners. Strong clip-lock lidImpact resistant polypropylene. 5 litre capacityH15xW26xD15cm
These 5L Boxes are transparent, solid and a perfect way to tidy and organise your home or workspace. The 5L boxes come with a lid and clip lock handles to keep the contents secure. Made from sturdy polypropylene, these storage boxes are extremely durable and transparent to allow easy identification of the contents.The boxes can be easily stacked on top of each other, offering a handy space-saving option. Perfect for storing stationary, make-up, cleaning products, DIY etc.You will receive 1 x Whitefurze 5L Box, randomly selected from the coloured variants pictured.
View all Arts & Crafts Supplies & Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here