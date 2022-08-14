Whitefurze 5L Box Reinforced base & corners. Strong clip-lock lid Impact resistant polypropylene. 5 litre capacity H15xW26xD15cm

These 5L Boxes are transparent, solid and a perfect way to tidy and organise your home or workspace. The 5L boxes come with a lid and clip lock handles to keep the contents secure. Made from sturdy polypropylene, these storage boxes are extremely durable and transparent to allow easy identification of the contents.

The boxes can be easily stacked on top of each other, offering a handy space-saving option. Perfect for storing stationary, make-up, cleaning products, DIY etc.

You will receive 1 x Whitefurze 5L Box, randomly selected from the coloured variants pictured.