By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From 8 Yorkshire Puddings 124G

5(6)Write a review
Tesco Free From 8 Yorkshire Puddings 124G
£ 1.50
£12.10/kg
One pudding
  • Energy175kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1198kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free Yorkshire puddings.
  • Cook from frozen 3 mins
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 124G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pasteurised Egg White, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Semi Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen.
Remove required quantity from packaging and return rest to freezer.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°/Gas 6 3 mins
Caution Do not eat raw.
Important Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 puddings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

124g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pudding (15g)
Energy1198kJ / 286kcal175kJ / 42kcal
Fat12.1g1.8g
Saturates2.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate34.4g5.0g
Sugars1.1g0.2g
Fibre0.9g0.1g
Protein9.3g1.4g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Light puddings

5 stars

Delicious, crisp and easy to digest. Never change this recipe and please do not discontinue selling them.

Fabulous

5 stars

FANTASTIC!!!! NO DIFFERENCE IN TASTE OR LOOK. YOU WOULDN'T KNOW THEY WERE GLUTEN FREE. would serve these for all my family

time saving yorkshires

5 stars

light and crisp and delicious, good results every time

Love them

5 stars

Really tasty and cant tell a different from ones with gluten in them

Excellent

5 stars

These are the best gluten free doughnuts I have tasted

Good flavour puds

4 stars

Any body will enjoy these Yorkshire puddings great just to have in the freezer only 5 minutes to heat up

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Sage & Onion Stuffing 170G

£ 1.70
£10.00/kg

Bisto Free From Favourites 175G

£ 2.90
£1.66/100g

Tesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Paxo Sage & Onion Gluten Free 150G

£ 2.00
£1.34/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here