Tesco Fresh Free From Hot Cross Buns 4 Pack

Typical values per 100g: Energy 971kJ / 231kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free cinnamon spiced hot cross buns with sultanas and currants.
- Spiced Hot Cross Buns with Sultanas and Currants
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sultanas (10%), Rice Flour, Currants (6%), Tapioca Starch, Caster Sugar, Maize Flour, Vegetable Oils [Rapeseed, Sunflower], Potato Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Yeast, Dried Egg White, Psyllium Husk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Potato Dextrin, Mixed Spice [Coriander, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Fennel, Clove, Cardamom], Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Cinnamon, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bun (70g)
|Energy
|971kJ / 231kcal
|680kJ / 161kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|41.2g
|28.8g
|Sugars
|17.8g
|12.5g
|Fibre
|7.8g
|5.5g
|Protein
|4.2g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
