Tesco Fresh Free From Hot Cross Buns 4 Pack

Tesco Fresh Free From Hot Cross Buns 4 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.50/each
One bun
  • Energy680kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars12.5g
    14%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 971kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free cinnamon spiced hot cross buns with sultanas and currants.
  • Spiced Hot Cross Buns with Sultanas and Currants

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sultanas (10%), Rice Flour, Currants (6%), Tapioca Starch, Caster Sugar, Maize Flour, Vegetable Oils [Rapeseed, Sunflower], Potato Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Yeast, Dried Egg White, Psyllium Husk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Potato Dextrin, Mixed Spice [Coriander, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Fennel, Clove, Cardamom], Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Cinnamon, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bun (70g)
Energy971kJ / 231kcal680kJ / 161kcal
Fat3.7g2.6g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate41.2g28.8g
Sugars17.8g12.5g
Fibre7.8g5.5g
Protein4.2g2.9g
Salt0.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

