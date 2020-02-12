By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vanish Gold Pre- Treat Stain Remover Power Gel 200 Ml

Vanish Gold Pre- Treat Stain Remover Power Gel 200 Ml
£ 3.50
£17.50/litre

Product Description

  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • www.happier-homes.com
  • Vanish Gold Power Gel makes stain removal swift and simple. Delivering amazing results in just 30 seconds, this 2x concentrated gel is our best prewash treater for tackling stains. With its innovatively designed rubbing head, you can easily tackle spot stains in difficult places such as cuffs and collars, and get deep into the fibres to tackle stains. Especially effective on greasy stains. Keeping your clothes stain free is easier than you think!
  • *2x more concentrated compared to Vanish Oxi Action spray
  • **some stains removed in just 30 seconds Red Wine, Red fruit juice, Mascara, Raspberry, Foundation make-up, Soy Sauce
  • With rubbing head
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Contains 5-15% Nonionic Surfactants, <5% Anionic Surfactants, Polycarboxylates, Enzymes, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Perfume

Storage

Keep container tightly closed in a dry, cool area away from sunlight.Keep container upright to avoid leakage.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Pre-Treat
  • 1. Twist open
  • 2. Squeeze on stains & rub in circles
  • 3. Let it work for 5 minutes maximum
  • 4. Wash as usual
  • Always follow washing instructions. Safe on colours & whites when used in accordance with manufacturer's instructions. Check for colour fastness by testing the product on an inconspicuous or hidden area of the fabric. Rinse and allow to dry. Do not rub chocolate stains. Do not use on wool, silk or leather. Do not use on finished or coated surfaces - for example wood, metals etc. Do not use on garments recommended for dry-clean only.

Warnings

  • Vanish Gold PowerGel: Contains C12-14 Pareth-7 and Benzenesulfonic acid, C10-13-alkyl derivs., Sodium salts.
  • Causes serious eye damage. Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction
  • Keep out of reach of children
  • Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing.
  • Wear eye protection.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes.
  • Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do.
  • Continue rinsing.
  • Immediately call a doctor if you feel unwell.
  • IF SWALLOWED: call a doctor if you feel unwell.
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • Wash hands after use.
  • Do not point towards eyes while squeezing the container.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • U.K.: PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 7697079
  • R.O.I.: Citywest Business,
  • Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • www.vanish.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
DANGER Vanish Gold PowerGel: Contains C12-14 Pareth-7 and Benzenesulfonic acid, C10-13-alkyl derivs., Sodium salts. Causes serious eye damage. Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction Keep out of reach of children Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing. Wear eye protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor if you feel unwell. IF SWALLOWED: call a doctor if you feel unwell. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Wash hands after use. Do not point towards eyes while squeezing the container.

20 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Nice scent.

4 stars

Perhaps my washing just isn’t stained enough to see a difference? I can’t say it shifted road filth from cycling gear any more than regular Landry detergent does but everything comes out smelling a bit fresher. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Stain Remover

5 stars

Great for getting stains out of so many of my kids clothes. Just throw it in the wash with everything for a quick stain removal. Tougher stains need a bit more work but pre treating and rubbing into the fabric helps break it down before washing it out really easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on label

5 stars

I often use stain removers but go for the powder type. I was very impressed at the thickness and small amount needed. I also found it impressive as poured onto the stain before washing, and actually left for several hours, dried stain removed easily. It is definately worth it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VANISH GOLD GEL IS THE NUMBER 1 STAIN REMOVER

5 stars

Vanish Gold Stain Remover Gel Oxi Action is very fast active & removes stains in just 30 seconds + it has an amazing scent. This versatile product can be used in wash, pre-treat & soak with only 1 dose per wash for colours & white fabrics resulting with brilliant results safely & effectively. This super-boosted Gel can removes around 100 stains & even body marks. Absolutely love this product as it is the Number 1 Stain Remover. Highly Recommended & definitely 5 Stars. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok but not great

2 stars

I used this product on a number of different fabrics with dried in fresh stains marks from mud and also children's paints. The strain remover did lift the mud from the synthetic gym shorts easily and the heads as well as the children's paint from a light pink T-Shirt. Intricateness it was unable to lift the mud stains completely from a pair of white socks, leaving light brown spots behind. To be honest I'm not sure the stain remover made any extra difference than just using my ordinary detergent. The bottle itself is Shri fatty difficult to handle as when I was trying to tip the stain remover into the measuring lid the bottle kept slipping in my hand, it may have been better to design the bottle with a handle to hold like many other detergents. An ok product but not great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job

5 stars

As a mother of two children below 7 I'm used to throwing stained clothing away. This product has really helped lifting the orange stains that regularly come back on their white school polo shirts. I like the convenience of an in wash gel too, just being it all in, minimum effort! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective product

4 stars

I was dubious as to how this would work as I usually treat stains directly with a spray but found it was easy to pour into the washing machine drawer despite its gel like consistency and all the clothes came out clean and stain free. It removed black marker pen and chocolate icecream with ease. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant!

5 stars

I got 2 sons, 3 and 6 yo. I know everything about stains so far. Every day battles and few I lost . Been using powder vanish for many years . It does work good , but when I need to soak specific stain it's pretty uncomfortable as need to wet the spot and rub powder . Unfortunately it's a messy activity. Powder all over laundry. So first I tried liquid vanish for whites and was surprised with results then got gold for colour and it does work very well! Absolutely brilliant for spots . Just rub a bit in the stain , put in washing machine and add some in . Dissolved everything without damaging material and no colour lost. Would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great stuff

5 stars

I have used Vanish products for the last few years and decided I would try the gel instead of the liquid. I was suprised by how much quicker the product works and I have found you dont need to use as much therefore the bottle lasts longer. The results are better than normal and I wouldn't use anything else going forward. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vanished the staines

5 stars

It's amazing product. I used it on my husband's uniform which is actually a white tee and my kids uniform. My husband's T shirt collar is always way to soiled than normal, I need to soak scrub and then put it into the machine. But the vanish stain remover was easy to apply, I just had to leave 10 min for it to work and it worked well. The lid could be used to give a gentle scrub and then put it into washing machine with a little more liquid into the machine and got a neat and clean T shirt out. Am happy as it's going to save a lot of my time and energy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

