Cillit Bang Power Cleaner Black Mould Remover Spray 750 Ml

4(9)Write a review
Cillit Bang Power Cleaner Black Mould Remover Spray 750 Ml
£ 2.00
£2.67/litre

Product Description

  • www.cleanright.eu
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • 100% black mould removal*
  • *Mould stains on grout
  • Cillit Bang Power Cleaner Black Mould Remover is effective without scrubbing.
  • It combines cleansing and disinfecting agents for outstanding results. Cleansing agents remove dirt effortlessly, and disinfectants eliminate 100% of the mould*. Ideal for use in damp and mould imbedded areas, for a clean and healthy home everyday.
  • Ideal for:
  • Ceramic kitchen sink, worktops, bath tubs, bathroom sink, toilets, oven hobs, ovens, cupboards (except wood ones), fridge doors, shower cabins & curtains (except screenprinted ones), rubbish bins, chrome, plugholes, grout in tiled walls
  • Our formula has nothing to hide
  • Stunning Trigger - Widely recyclable and 2 times more powerful
  • Anti-Mould Agents Sodium Hypochlorite - 100% mould removal*
  • Cleansing Agents Surfactants - 100% dirt removal
  • Freshness Booster - Fresh fragrance
  • Stabilizers Sodium Carbonate - pH controller water, solvent
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria
  • Bang and the mould is gone!
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Per 100g product contains 2.19g Sodium Hypochlorite, Contains less than 5% Chlorine Based Bleaching Agents, Disinfectant, Perfume

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 Steps to Remove Black Mould:
  • 1. Point trigger away from face. Turn nozzle to On position. Keep the bottle upright and 20cm away from targeted area, then spray.
  • 2. For a 100% stain removal: leave for 10 mins. For a complete disinfection: Leave the product for 15 minutes.
  • 3. Wipe and rinse thoroughly with water. Turn nozzle to "Off" position.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Cillit Bang Power Cleaner Black Mould Remover should not be used on these surfaces: Clothes, Textile Materials, Carpets, Wood, Rubber, Vinyl, Painted surfaces and wallpapers, Marble, Granite, Aluminium, Brass or Copper. In case of contact with these metals, rinse immediately with water. Prolonged contact with metal, old porcelain or laminated plastic may cause discoloration.
  • Always test on an inconspicuous area before use to ensure compatibility with surface. Particularly important on baths, tiles, coloured or painted surfaces, older or damaged enamel to ensure no discoloration or staining. FOR USE ONLY AS A SURFACE BIOCIDE. APPLY 25 MILLILITRES OF PRODUCT OVER 1 SQUARE METRE. 25 MILLILITRES IS EQUIVALENT TO 15 TRIGGER PULLS. Read all precautions before use. HSE no. 9749. Users must comply in full with all their legal responsibilities under the Control of Pesticides Regulations 1986 (as amended), including complying with all Conditions of Approval. To avoid risks to man and the environment, comply with the instructions for use.
  • Cillit Bang Power Cleaner Black Mould Remover. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. May be corrosive to metals. Warning! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine). If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation occurs: get medical advice. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue Rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical attention. Dispose of container in compliance with local regulations KEEP IN A SAFE PLACE. This material and its container must be disposed of in a safe way. WASH HANDS AND EXPOSED SKIN before meals and after use. DO NOT CONTAMINATE FOODSTUFFS, EATING UTENSILS OR FOOD CONTACT SURFACES. KEEP AWAY FROM TREATED SURFACES UNTIL DRY.

Return to

  • For further information or advice, please Contact-us
  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 769 7079
  • ROI: Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

9 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Unbelievably good.

5 stars

Unbelievably good. thought I would have to use whitener on the grout, but sprayed this and left it for a couple of hours. Came back and couldn't believe it. Looks like a new shower!

Wow

5 stars

Amazing. Didn't expect much. I have a patch of mould in the corner next to the toilet. Bleach keeps it at bay but doesn't get rid of it. I stayed this stuff on and then went out. When I went upstairs to wipe it off I was amazed. There is no trace of the mould and no damage to the paint.

Totally Works!!

5 stars

I couldn't believe how well this worked. I'd been trying everything to remove the black mould around the bath from the previous occupants and a few sprays of this over 3-4 days, the silicone looks totally brand new! Great value.

Doesn't work for me.

1 stars

No effect whatsoever on black mould stained acrylic sealant or silicone sealant or paintwork.

Amazing product

5 stars

This is absolutely fantastic. I had quite a bit of black mould on the bathroom ceiling where people had turned the extractor fan off. I sprayed Cillit Bang Power Cleaner Black Mould Remover Spray on it and within a few minutes it had completely disappeared! Definitely recommend

Does what it says

5 stars

excellent product I had some flecks of black mould on my bathroom blinds and could not remove it with anything I tried I bought this and they now look like new

Does not do what it says

1 stars

Does not do what it says

It actually works!

5 stars

This mould remover is absolutely brilliant! It actually works! I used it on some mould in my kitchen and the mould disappeared completely, all that I could see was the paint underneath! I can't brag this up enough. Mould is not good to have in your home and this power cleaner gets rid of it, end of.

Better than anything else

5 stars

Absolute amazing I had a reallyyy bad case of black mould and I was putting straight bleach and scrubbing it daily but nothing worked but this only look about 5 minutes and it was completely gone, amazing

