Cillit Bang Power Cleaner Black Mould Remover Spray 750 Ml

Unbelievably good. thought I would have to use whitener on the grout, but sprayed this and left it for a couple of hours. Came back and couldn't believe it. Looks like a new shower!
Amazing. Didn't expect much. I have a patch of mould in the corner next to the toilet. Bleach keeps it at bay but doesn't get rid of it. I stayed this stuff on and then went out. When I went upstairs to wipe it off I was amazed. There is no trace of the mould and no damage to the paint.
I couldn't believe how well this worked. I'd been trying everything to remove the black mould around the bath from the previous occupants and a few sprays of this over 3-4 days, the silicone looks totally brand new! Great value.
No effect whatsoever on black mould stained acrylic sealant or silicone sealant or paintwork.
This is absolutely fantastic. I had quite a bit of black mould on the bathroom ceiling where people had turned the extractor fan off. I sprayed Cillit Bang Power Cleaner Black Mould Remover Spray on it and within a few minutes it had completely disappeared! Definitely recommend
excellent product I had some flecks of black mould on my bathroom blinds and could not remove it with anything I tried I bought this and they now look like new
Does not do what it says
This mould remover is absolutely brilliant! It actually works! I used it on some mould in my kitchen and the mould disappeared completely, all that I could see was the paint underneath! I can't brag this up enough. Mould is not good to have in your home and this power cleaner gets rid of it, end of.
Absolute amazing I had a reallyyy bad case of black mould and I was putting straight bleach and scrubbing it daily but nothing worked but this only look about 5 minutes and it was completely gone, amazing