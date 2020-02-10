By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Airwick Air Freshener Freshmatic Sweet Pea Refill 250Ml

4.5(24)Write a review
Airwick Air Freshener Freshmatic Sweet Pea Refill 250Ml
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Freshmatic Max Automatic Spray Refill Pink Sweet Pea
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Air Wick Freshmatic Automatic Sprays release bursts of continuous fresh fragrance so your home always smells welcoming. This delicately scented air freshener refill is designed for use with the Air Wick Freshmatic Max Automatic Spray gadgets. Just set the air freshener to your preferred fragrance intensity setting and enjoy while the crisp linen and lilac refill neutralises odours.
  • Note: Date mentioned on the item is manufactured date and not the expiry date.
  • Spray fills the room
  • Only use air wick refills

Information

Produce of

Made in EU

Warnings

  • Freshmatic Max Refill Automatic Spray
  • WARNING: PLEASE READ THE SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT CAREFULLY BEFORE USE.
  • KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. Before inserting this aerosol refill, check that your automatic device switch is in the OFF position. Direct the device away from the face before switching on, the device will automatically spray after 15 seconds. For safety reasons, follow carefully the directions for use supplied with your Freshmatic device. SAFETY / ALLERGY INFORMATION: People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. AIR WICK Freshmatic Max Pink Sweet Pea. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container - May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperature exceeding 50 °C. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Use only in well ventilated areas. Do not spray on a naked flame, or any incandescent material (e.g. Candle). Do not spray near an electrical fire, heat sources or electrical equipment in use (e.g. TV). If swallowed, seek medical advice immediately and show this container or label. Do not spray onto surfaces. In case of contact with surfaces wipe immediately with a damp cloth. Do not spray on food or fabric.
  • DANGER
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Return to

  • Air Wick Consumer Services: For help and advice, contact us: www.airwick.co.uk
  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER Freshmatic Max Refill Automatic Spray WARNING: PLEASE READ THE SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT CAREFULLY BEFORE USE. KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. Before inserting this aerosol refill, check that your automatic device switch is in the OFF position. Direct the device away from the face before switching on, the device will automatically spray after 15 seconds. For safety reasons, follow carefully the directions for use supplied with your Freshmatic device. SAFETY / ALLERGY INFORMATION: People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. AIR WICK Freshmatic Max Pink Sweet Pea. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container - May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperature exceeding 50 °C. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Use only in well ventilated areas. Do not spray on a naked flame, or any incandescent material (e.g. Candle). Do not spray near an electrical fire, heat sources or electrical equipment in use (e.g. TV). If swallowed, seek medical advice immediately and show this container or label. Do not spray onto surfaces. In case of contact with surfaces wipe immediately with a damp cloth. Do not spray on food or fabric. DANGER SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

24 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic product

5 stars

Why have I not discovered this product before. My home smells lovely and with no effort. Definitely my kind of product. All you have to do is walk past and your home is filled with a lovely aroma. Gets rid of kitchen smells and dog smells as well

Practical & smells great

5 stars

This automatic air freshener dispenser smells so good! I love the fact that my house smells great without me having to spray the house. It has three time options and it bursts out every so often ! I tend to use rechargeable batteries with it as I feel it uses then up to quickly !

Sweet smell

4 stars

I received this about 3 weeks ago. The packaging is well designed and the actual plastic spray is very well made. Very easy to enter the can of fragrance. The smell is lovely and reminds me of summer. I have this in my hallway and whenever we wall pass it it sprays great for pet smells e.g. wet dog smell. Although it sprays in hallway the smell lingers upstairs.

Fantastic product

5 stars

This air freshener works really well. It does what it says on the tin and smells wonderful. It keeps going for a long time and being automatic means you have a lovely smelling house all day. Its handy because you dont have to remember to spray so its hand for the bathroom. It dosnt look too ugly to have on display either which is also a bonus. I will definitely keep using these and buy the handy refills.

eliminates bad smell

5 stars

I have 3 rescue dogs and always worried whether the hallway smells (where they spend most of their time). I like that you could control how oftern the spay was released. It means a blast of scent randomly, which was pleasent and olimated any ligering odours. It was ideal use and like to tried some of the other scents.

Smells Amazing

5 stars

I'm very impressed with this Airwick Freshmatic. It is nice and discreet but gives off a lovely floral scent. It was easy to put together and I love that it has 3 different spray settings for how regular you want it to go off. The Pink Sweetpea fragrance is lovely. A combination of sweet and floral but not too overpowering. I'm very happy with it and look forward to trying other fragrances from the range.

Works great

4 stars

Great unit comes in 3 pieces once you pop the aerosol in and screw together. put the 2 supplied batteries in and put the cap on. there is a little switch by the batteries for the level of spray. I have it set to one which send s enough scent through the room every so often.

Disappointing

3 stars

Not really impressed with this air freshener, it was easy to set up but it has to be located at least 2 meters from the ground and that leaves us only one location , a high window sill above our sofa. You can set the spray frequency to suit, I set mine to minimum to maximum how long it will last. When the air freshener sprays it is quite noisy, but I guess it is above our heads when sat watching TV so maybe this isn't too bad for othets! I also don't really notice any scent in the room and get a better long lasting aroma from plug ins. Disappointing

Love it

5 stars

I love air wick products so easy to use with the auto spray kept my house smelling fresh it also blends in so u can’t notice that it is a air freshener I would highly recommend this and the scent as it smelt lovely

Superb

5 stars

Smells amazing, had so many comments off visitors about smell of the house. Hides all smells from childrens and its reasonably priced and looks so stylish. I loved it so much I have purchased it for several different rooms for the house

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Airwick Fresh Matic White Vanilla Single Reffil250ml

£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Glade Automatic Spray Refill Bali Sandalwood

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Ambi Pur 3Volution Thai Orchid Refill Air Freshener

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Ambi Pur 3Volution Refill Blossom Breeze

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here