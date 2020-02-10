Airwick Air Freshener Freshmatic Sweet Pea Refill 250Ml

Fantastic product 5 stars Review from Air Wick 10th February 2020 Why have I not discovered this product before. My home smells lovely and with no effort. Definitely my kind of product. All you have to do is walk past and your home is filled with a lovely aroma. Gets rid of kitchen smells and dog smells as well

Practical & smells great 5 stars Review from Air Wick 3rd February 2020 This automatic air freshener dispenser smells so good! I love the fact that my house smells great without me having to spray the house. It has three time options and it bursts out every so often ! I tend to use rechargeable batteries with it as I feel it uses then up to quickly !

Sweet smell 4 stars Review from Air Wick 2nd February 2020 I received this about 3 weeks ago. The packaging is well designed and the actual plastic spray is very well made. Very easy to enter the can of fragrance. The smell is lovely and reminds me of summer. I have this in my hallway and whenever we wall pass it it sprays great for pet smells e.g. wet dog smell. Although it sprays in hallway the smell lingers upstairs.

Fantastic product 5 stars Review from Air Wick 31st January 2020 This air freshener works really well. It does what it says on the tin and smells wonderful. It keeps going for a long time and being automatic means you have a lovely smelling house all day. Its handy because you dont have to remember to spray so its hand for the bathroom. It dosnt look too ugly to have on display either which is also a bonus. I will definitely keep using these and buy the handy refills.

eliminates bad smell 5 stars Review from Air Wick 31st January 2020 I have 3 rescue dogs and always worried whether the hallway smells (where they spend most of their time). I like that you could control how oftern the spay was released. It means a blast of scent randomly, which was pleasent and olimated any ligering odours. It was ideal use and like to tried some of the other scents.

Smells Amazing 5 stars Review from Air Wick 30th January 2020 I'm very impressed with this Airwick Freshmatic. It is nice and discreet but gives off a lovely floral scent. It was easy to put together and I love that it has 3 different spray settings for how regular you want it to go off. The Pink Sweetpea fragrance is lovely. A combination of sweet and floral but not too overpowering. I'm very happy with it and look forward to trying other fragrances from the range.

Works great 4 stars Review from Air Wick 28th January 2020 Great unit comes in 3 pieces once you pop the aerosol in and screw together. put the 2 supplied batteries in and put the cap on. there is a little switch by the batteries for the level of spray. I have it set to one which send s enough scent through the room every so often.

Disappointing 3 stars Review from Air Wick 27th January 2020 Not really impressed with this air freshener, it was easy to set up but it has to be located at least 2 meters from the ground and that leaves us only one location , a high window sill above our sofa. You can set the spray frequency to suit, I set mine to minimum to maximum how long it will last. When the air freshener sprays it is quite noisy, but I guess it is above our heads when sat watching TV so maybe this isn't too bad for othets! I also don't really notice any scent in the room and get a better long lasting aroma from plug ins. Disappointing

Love it 5 stars Review from Air Wick 27th January 2020 I love air wick products so easy to use with the auto spray kept my house smelling fresh it also blends in so u can’t notice that it is a air freshener I would highly recommend this and the scent as it smelt lovely