Twinings Green Tea Salted Caramel 20S 40G

Twinings Green Tea Salted Caramel 20S 40G
£ 2.70
£6.75/100g

Product Description

  • Green tea with salted caramel flavour.
  • The Taste...
  • Sweet but somehow slightly salty. Fresh tasting, yet somehow rich and warming. This tea is simply full of contradictions - accompanied by the most irresistibly indulgent notes of caramel. If you love the idea of green tea, but also like the sweeter side of life, this may be the blend for you.
  • If you love this why not try...
  • Ginger Bread Green Tea

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.

  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Green Tea, Natural Flavouring (7%)

Preparation and Usage

  • Brew Time...
  • We suggest brewing this tea for a maximum of 2 minutes, any longer and you'll lose the delicate taste. Allow one bag per person and add freshly boiled water. Always best enjoyed without milk.

Number of uses

20 Count

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml of brewed green tea** typically gives you:
Energy 3kJ/1kcal
Fat Trace
of which saturates Trace
Carbohydrate 0.2g
of which sugars Trace
Protein Trace
Salt Trace
**based on a green tea brewed with 200ml water for 2 mins-

