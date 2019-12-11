Twinings Green Tea Salted Caramel 20S 40G

Product Description
- Green tea with salted caramel flavour.
- The Taste...
- Sweet but somehow slightly salty. Fresh tasting, yet somehow rich and warming. This tea is simply full of contradictions - accompanied by the most irresistibly indulgent notes of caramel. If you love the idea of green tea, but also like the sweeter side of life, this may be the blend for you.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Green Tea, Natural Flavouring (7%)
Preparation and Usage
- Brew Time...
- We suggest brewing this tea for a maximum of 2 minutes, any longer and you'll lose the delicate taste. Allow one bag per person and add freshly boiled water. Always best enjoyed without milk.
Number of uses
20 Count
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Net Contents
40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml of brewed green tea** typically gives you:
|Energy
|3kJ/1kcal
|Fat
|Trace
|of which saturates
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|of which sugars
|Trace
|Protein
|Trace
|Salt
|Trace
|**based on a green tea brewed with 200ml water for 2 mins
|-
