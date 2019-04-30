Cadbury Creme Egg Ice Cream 480Ml

Awesome
The best icecream I’ve ever tasted. Should be a unlimited item
The best ice cream I've had
I look forward to this product all year round and excitedly anticipate it coming to my local store, which sadly it doesn't seem to do any more. It is smooth, creamy and thick, of extremely high quality. The chocolate parts are not overpowering (as I normally don't like hard chocolate in my ice cream) and overall the taste and texture is just fantastic. This is easily the nicest ice cream I've had for a far cheaper price than some. I hope we always get to enjoy this beautiful gift from Cadbury forever more!