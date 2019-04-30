By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Creme Egg Ice Cream 480Ml

Cadbury Creme Egg Ice Cream 480Ml
£ 3.50
£0.73/100ml
Per 80ml serving
  • Energy675 kJ 160 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 840 kJ/200 kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream with Milk Chocolate Pieces and Fondant Sauce
  • Vanilla flavour ice cream with fondant sauce and Cadbury milk chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480ML

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Fondant Sauce (11%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar, Dextrose, Colours (Carotenes, E171), Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Stabiliser (E410)), Milk Chocolate (8%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Sugar, Dextrose, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Flavouring, Stabilisers (E412, E410)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts

Storage

Store below -18°C. Keep frozen.For best before end see base of tub.

Number of uses

Tub contains 6 x 80ml servings

Warnings

  • The natural colours in this product may stain.

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of Froneri International plc,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

Net Contents

480ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 80ml Serving%* Per 80ml Serving*Reference Intake
Energy 840 kJ/200 kcal675 kJ/160 kcal8%8400 kJ/2000 kcal
Fat 8.0g6.4g9%70g
of which Saturates 6.6g5.3g27%20g
Carbohydrate 27.5g22.0g8%260g
of which Sugars 27.5g22.0g24%90g
Fibre 0.2g0.1g--
Protein 2.9g2.3g5%50g
Salt 0.08g0.07g1%6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

The natural colours in this product may stain.

Awesome

5 stars

The best icecream I’ve ever tasted. Should be a unlimited item

The best ice cream I've had

5 stars

I look forward to this product all year round and excitedly anticipate it coming to my local store, which sadly it doesn't seem to do any more. It is smooth, creamy and thick, of extremely high quality. The chocolate parts are not overpowering (as I normally don't like hard chocolate in my ice cream) and overall the taste and texture is just fantastic. This is easily the nicest ice cream I've had for a far cheaper price than some. I hope we always get to enjoy this beautiful gift from Cadbury forever more!

