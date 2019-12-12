By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Birds Eye Chillies 11G

Schwartz Birds Eye Chillies 11G
£ 1.60
£14.55/100g

Product Description

  • Whole Dried Birds Eye Chillies
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Chilli heat level - extra hot - 3
  • Pack size: 11g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Use 1 chilli per serving.
  • Product is particularly hot, use sparingly.
  • Top Tips... Lightly crush to give a fiery kick to stir fries, pasta sauces or Chilli con Carne. Leave whole to infuse with boiling vinegar for spicy pickled onions.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.



  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

11g ℮

