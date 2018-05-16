Tesco Healthy Living Prawn Cocktail 170G

- Energy505kJ 121kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 594kJ / 143kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and peeled coldwater prawns (Pandalus borealis) with a sauce made from mayonnaise, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice.
- Juicy prawns paired with a reduced fat Marie Rose sauce, 30% less fat than Tesco standard prawn cocktail. Responsibly sourced. Our wild caught prawns are responsibly sourced from the icy seas of the North East and North West Atlantic or the Arctic Sea. The prawns in this product come from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Ready to eat
- Caught in the wild
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (51%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Worcestershire Sauce [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée], Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Single Cream (Milk).
Allergy Information
- May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain fish and molluscs..
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using prawns
Preparation and Usage
- This product is ready to eat, stir well before serving.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
Return to
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|594kJ / 143kcal
|505kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|8.0g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|3.1g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|10.6g
|9.0g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|30% less Fat than Tesco Prawn Cocktail.
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.
