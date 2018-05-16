By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Healthy Living Prawn Cocktail 170G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Healthy Living Prawn Cocktail 170G
£ 2.20
£1.30/100g
1/2 of a pot
  • Energy505kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 594kJ / 143kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled coldwater prawns (Pandalus borealis) with a sauce made from mayonnaise, tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice.
  • Juicy prawns paired with a reduced fat Marie Rose sauce, 30% less fat than Tesco standard prawn cocktail. Responsibly sourced. Our wild caught prawns are responsibly sourced from the icy seas of the North East and North West Atlantic or the Arctic Sea. The prawns in this product come from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Juicy prawns paired with a reduced fat Marie Rose sauce
  • Ready to eat
  • Caught in the wild
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (51%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Worcestershire Sauce [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée], Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Single Cream (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain fish and molluscs..

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using prawns

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat, stir well before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy594kJ / 143kcal505kJ / 121kcal
Fat9.4g8.0g
Saturates0.7g0.6g
Carbohydrate3.6g3.1g
Sugars1.1g0.9g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein10.6g9.0g
Salt1.2g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
30% less Fat than Tesco Prawn Cocktail.--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

