Tesco Fluffy Jacket Potatoes Cheese & Bacon 450G

Where was the bacon? Skins crisped up nicely and plenty of cheese flavour.
Awful
These were dreadful weird taste not cheesy at all. About five bits of tiny horrible cubed bacon bits mixed in with awful dry mash. Won’t be buying again
poor let down,bring on the bacon
The ordinary baked potato is lovely,however if you buy the one with cheese and bacon i am afraid to say a total let down,you can taste the cheese,but where the bacon is i do not know,it needs much more bacon to be called by it's name ,a tesco fluffy potato cheese and bacon.The potato was crisp,the inside was fluffy,the cheese was fine,but the bacon,nowhere could not taste it,sorry.
Gross
The most disgusting thing in the store. There is barely any cheese or ham, what is there is of awful quality. The fact that mashed potatoes is piped in to make it look bigger just adds to the fact this is a terrible product that will never be bought again
Good potato, pity about the 'bacon'
Like the other baked potato with cheese, although the cheese isn't that noticeable. The potato itself is lovely and microwaves very well and I would buy it again except in this case for the 'bacon'. It doesn't taste or feel like bacon at all, but like tiny cubes of fatty deli meat. Not pleasant.
disgusting and tasteless
you better buy some bacon
If you like playing hide and seek these are just for you. where is the bacon Tesco?
very disappointing - dry with hardly any bacon and no cheese taste
Great product
I have bought other brands in the past, but none come close to these. They are perfect every time, for a tasty snack or as an addition to complement a meal, you can’t go wrong
nice potatoes
I enjoy these but one complaint last pack I had seemed less cheese and bacon as I could not taste anything so felt all they were plain jacket potatoes