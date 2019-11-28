By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fluffy Jacket Potatoes Cheese & Bacon 450G

2.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Fluffy Jacket Potatoes Cheese & Bacon 450G
£ 2.60
£5.78/kg
One baked potato
  • Energy963kJ 229kcal
    11%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 450kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Baked potatoes with mashed potato, bacon and Cheddar cheese filling, topped with Cheddar cheese.
  • Crispy potato blended with bacon and rich creamy Cheddar Cheesy & Smooth
  • Crispy potato blended with bacon and rich creamy Cheddar Cheesy & Smooth
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (81%), Skimmed Milk, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Bacon (4.5%), Salt, Pepper.

Bacon contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30-35 mins. For best results, oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 30-35 minutes. Stand for 1 minute. Alternatively for a crispier product place baked potatoes directly on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre- heated oven, increase oven temperature to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 and cook for 30-35 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 40-45 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 40-45 minutes. Stand for 1 minute. Alternatively for a crispier product place baked potatoes directly on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre- heated oven, increase oven temperature to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 and cook for 40-45 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Serves 1: 800W/900W 4 mins /3 1/2 mins.
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 1/2 mins (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Serves 2: 800W/900W 4 1/2 mins / 4 mins
Heat on full power for 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne baked potato (214g**)
Energy450kJ / 107kcal963kJ / 229kcal
Fat2.4g5.1g
Saturates1.4g3.0g
Carbohydrate17.1g36.6g
Sugars2.0g4.3g
Fibre2.1g4.4g
Protein3.2g6.9g
Salt0.4g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Where was the bacon? Skins crisped up nicely an

3 stars

Where was the bacon? Skins crisped up nicely and plenty of cheese flavour.

Awful

1 stars

These were dreadful weird taste not cheesy at all. About five bits of tiny horrible cubed bacon bits mixed in with awful dry mash. Won’t be buying again

poor let down,bring on the bacon

2 stars

The ordinary baked potato is lovely,however if you buy the one with cheese and bacon i am afraid to say a total let down,you can taste the cheese,but where the bacon is i do not know,it needs much more bacon to be called by it's name ,a tesco fluffy potato cheese and bacon.The potato was crisp,the inside was fluffy,the cheese was fine,but the bacon,nowhere could not taste it,sorry.

Gross

1 stars

The most disgusting thing in the store. There is barely any cheese or ham, what is there is of awful quality. The fact that mashed potatoes is piped in to make it look bigger just adds to the fact this is a terrible product that will never be bought again

Good potato, pity about the 'bacon'

3 stars

Like the other baked potato with cheese, although the cheese isn't that noticeable. The potato itself is lovely and microwaves very well and I would buy it again except in this case for the 'bacon'. It doesn't taste or feel like bacon at all, but like tiny cubes of fatty deli meat. Not pleasant.

disgusting and tasteless

1 stars

disgusting and tasteless

you better buy some bacon

2 stars

If you like playing hide and seek these are just for you. where is the bacon Tesco?

very disappointing - dry with hardly any bacon and

2 stars

very disappointing - dry with hardly any bacon and no cheese taste

Great product

5 stars

I have bought other brands in the past, but none come close to these. They are perfect every time, for a tasty snack or as an addition to complement a meal, you can’t go wrong

nice potatoes

4 stars

I enjoy these but one complaint last pack I had seemed less cheese and bacon as I could not taste anything so felt all they were plain jacket potatoes

Usually bought next

Tesco Cauliflower Cheese 350G

£ 1.50
£4.29/kg

Offer

Tesco Mashed Potato 450G

£ 1.35
£3.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Baked Potatoes With Cheese 450G

£ 2.60
£5.78/kg

Bannisters Farm 4 Cheese & Bacon Potato Skins 260G

£ 1.50
£5.77/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here