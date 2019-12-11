Schwartz Perfect Shake Chips Seasoning 55G

This seasoning is easy to sprinkle on chips or wed
This seasoning is easy to sprinkle on chips or wedges and has a very nice full flavour of paprika and garlic. It adds a good amount of flavour without being strong or overwhelming, and not spicy - even my two year old likes it. Also goes well as a rub on meat or in pasta dishes, very versatile over all.
a flavour twist to your food.
I tried this Schwartz perfect shake Chips seasoning last night. I have to say it is lovely. I really like how rich the flavours are. You get an instant hit of onion and paprika and garlic. I actually used it on homemade crisps. I think it is super versatile. I think I will try it on chicken or pork next. It would make great spiced potato wedges too.
Adds a special something to your oven chips. We h
Adds a special something to your oven chips. We have tried to replicate it at home but ths Schwartz mis is definitely the best.
Maybe not perfect but a great chip seasoning.
