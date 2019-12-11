By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Perfect Shake Chips Seasoning 55G

Schwartz Perfect Shake Chips Seasoning 55G
Product Description

  • Classic Chip Seasoning Paprika & Onion
  For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  Our Classic Chip Seasoning is expertly blended with paprika, onion and garlic for perfectly seasoned chips.
  Pack size: 55g

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: Salt, Paprika (20%), Dried Onion (14%), Maltodextrin, Garlic Granules (8%), Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil

Storage

Storage: Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  Shake well before use.
  Top Tips... Simply sprinkle over chips or potato wedges after cooking.

1 tsp = 2 servings

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

  • Get in Touch:
  • enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1127kJ/268kcal
Fat - Total5.0g
Fat - Saturated0.8g
Carbohydrate 43.2g
- Sugars 12.6g
Protein 6.4g
Salt 24.67g

This seasoning is easy to sprinkle on chips or wed

5 stars

This seasoning is easy to sprinkle on chips or wedges and has a very nice full flavour of paprika and garlic. It adds a good amount of flavour without being strong or overwhelming, and not spicy - even my two year old likes it. Also goes well as a rub on meat or in pasta dishes, very versatile over all.

a flavour twist to your food.

5 stars

I tried this Schwartz perfect shake Chips seasoning last night. I have to say it is lovely. I really like how rich the flavours are. You get an instant hit of onion and paprika and garlic. I actually used it on homemade crisps. I think it is super versatile. I think I will try it on chicken or pork next. It would make great spiced potato wedges too.

Adds a special something to your oven chips. We h

5 stars

Adds a special something to your oven chips. We have tried to replicate it at home but ths Schwartz mis is definitely the best.

Maybe not perfect but a great chip seasoning.

4 stars

Maybe not perfect but a great chip seasoning.

