Pulsin Vanilla Choc. Chip Protein Bar 50G

Pulsin Vanilla Choc. Chip Protein Bar 50G
£ 1.60
£3.20/100g

Product Description

  • Vanilla Choc & Almond Protein Booster
  • Protein bar with almonds, cashews, vanilla & no added sugar chocolate with sweetener (Xylitol)*
  • *Xylitol is a naturally occurring sweetener found in many fruits & vegetables.
  • At Pulsin we're passionate about creating innovative food that tastes great. Our nutritionists use the finest quality natural ingredients to create this delicious protein bar, cold pressed for superior taste & nutrition.
  • 13g plant-based protein
  • Gluten, dairy and soya free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Almonds (17%), Cashew Butter (14%), Pea Protein, Chicory Fibre, Chocolate Chips* (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Xylitol), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)) (10%), Rice Protein, Sweetener (Xylitol), Cacao Butter, Agave Nectar, Concentrated Grape Juice, Rice Starch, Vanilla Extract (1%), Green Tea Extract, Sea Salt, Antioxidant (Vitamin E), *Chocolate Chips contain Cocoa Solids 72% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts & Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see under flap.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Name and address

  • Pulsin Ltd,
  • GL2 2AL.

Return to

  • Pulsin Ltd,
  • GL2 2AL.
  • pulsin.co.uk

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 50g BarPer 100g
Energy964kJ (230kcal)1929kJ (461kcal)
Fat13.3g26.7g
of which saturates4.3g8.6g
Carbohydrate 11.8g23.7g
of which sugars 5.6g11.3g
Fibre 5.8g11.6g
Protein 12.8g25.7g
Salt 0.26g0.51g

