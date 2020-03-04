Pulsin Vanilla Choc. Chip Protein Bar 50G

Product Description
- Vanilla Choc & Almond Protein Booster
- Protein bar with almonds, cashews, vanilla & no added sugar chocolate with sweetener (Xylitol)*
- *Xylitol is a naturally occurring sweetener found in many fruits & vegetables.
- At Pulsin we're passionate about creating innovative food that tastes great. Our nutritionists use the finest quality natural ingredients to create this delicious protein bar, cold pressed for superior taste & nutrition.
- 13g plant-based protein
- Gluten, dairy and soya free
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Almonds (17%), Cashew Butter (14%), Pea Protein, Chicory Fibre, Chocolate Chips* (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Xylitol), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)) (10%), Rice Protein, Sweetener (Xylitol), Cacao Butter, Agave Nectar, Concentrated Grape Juice, Rice Starch, Vanilla Extract (1%), Green Tea Extract, Sea Salt, Antioxidant (Vitamin E), *Chocolate Chips contain Cocoa Solids 72% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts & Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see under flap.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Name and address
- Pulsin Ltd,
- GL2 2AL.
Return to
- Pulsin Ltd,
- GL2 2AL.
- pulsin.co.uk
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 50g Bar
|Per 100g
|Energy
|964kJ (230kcal)
|1929kJ (461kcal)
|Fat
|13.3g
|26.7g
|of which saturates
|4.3g
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|11.8g
|23.7g
|of which sugars
|5.6g
|11.3g
|Fibre
|5.8g
|11.6g
|Protein
|12.8g
|25.7g
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.51g
