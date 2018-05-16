Jeyes Freshbin Cool Linen 550G

Product Description
- Freshbin Powder Cool Linen
- Proven reliable Jeyes technology
- Lightweight construction at just 0.6 Kgs
- High performace for the home or tradesman
- Fight Dirty to rapidly kill 99.9% of bin germs caused by nasty bacteria & residue. Enjoy the Cool Linen smell that continues to neutralise odours long after your first sprinkle.
- Do you need to clean your outdoor are fast?
- Whether you are cleaning your patio, unblocking a drain or need to disinfect your animal housing - Jeyes range of outdoor cleaning products guarantees a fast & effective clean every time.
- Ready to Use
- Patio Power
- Jeyes Fluid
- Levels in this pack can vary due to settling.
- This product is sold by weight.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Hygiene Products Jeyes Group Ltd., Thetford, Norfolk
- Kills 99.9% germs fast
- Quickly absorbs & neutralises odours
- Indoor & outdoor bin use
- Clean clever
- Pack size: 550G
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Application:
- Open pack.
- Sprinkle Jeyes Freshbin into the base of the bin, over bin sacks & directly onto refuse as required.
- N.B. Remove excess powder that has fallen through indoor bins onto carpets & other surfaces.
Warnings
- CAUTION
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN
- In case of contact with eyes or skin, rinse immediately with running water & seek medical advice
- If swallowed wash out mouth & seek medical advice
- Keep away from food
- Contains Disinfectant (Benzalkonium chloride 0.1g/100g)
Name and address
- Jeyes Limited,
- Brunel Way,
- Thetford,
- Norfolk,
- IP24 1HF.
Return to
- Jeyes Limited,
- Brunel Way,
- Thetford,
- Norfolk,
- IP24 1HF.
- 0182 757575
- consumer@jeyes.co.uk
- www.jeyesfluid.co.uk
Net Contents
550g ℮
Safety information
