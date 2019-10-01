2 Sweet Chilli Hot Smoked Salmon Fillets 180G

- Energy880kJ 211kcal11%
- Fat12.4g18%
- Saturates1.9g10%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 978kJ / 234kcal
Product Description
- Hot smoked salmon (Salmo salar) fillets with sweet chilli.
- Gently smoked, lightly roasted and glazed for a sweet, warming flavour. Responsibly sourced from waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. Glazed and gently kiln smoked using oak for a robust flavour. Boneless, can be enjoyed hot or cold. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Gently smoked, lightly roasted and glazed for a sweet, warming flavour
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Responsibly sourced
- Gently smoked, lightly roasted and glazed for a sweet, warming flavour
- Freshness & quality
- High in omega 3
- Pack size: 180g
- High in omega 3
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (91%), Salt, Sugar, Fructose, Dried Glucose Syrup, Garlic Extract, Chilli Flakes, Dried Chilli, Rice Flour, Dried Red Pepper, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot. Remove all packaging.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15 mins
Place on a lightly oiled baking tray. Cover loosely with foil, place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Not suitable for microwave heating. Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Produce of
Produced in U.K., using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland or Norway (origin, see front of pack)
Preparation and Usage
- Tip
- Why not try served in warmed wraps with baby leaves & crème fraîche.
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical fillet (90g)
|Energy
|978kJ / 234kcal
|880kJ / 211kcal
|Fat
|13.8g
|12.4g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|22.7g
|20.4g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019