2 Lemon & Parsley Hot Smoked Salmon Fillets 180G

2 Lemon & Parsley Hot Smoked Salmon Fillets 180G

£ 4.50
£2.50/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 23/12/2019.

One typical fillet
  • Energy896kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat14.7g
    21%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 996kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • Hot smoked salmon (Salmo salar) fillets with lemon and parsley.
  Gently smoked, lightly roasted and glazed for a zesty flavour. Responsibly sourced from waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. Glazed and gently kiln smoked using oak for a robust flavour. Boneless, can be enjoyed hot or cold. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Gently smoked, lightly roasted and glazed for a zesty flavour
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Gently smoked, lightly roasted and glazed for a zesty flavour
  • Freshness & quality
  • High in omega 3
  • Pack size: 180g
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (95%), Salt, Lemon Zest, Lemon Oil, Dried Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot. Remove all packaging.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15 mins
Place on a lightly oiled baking tray. Cover loosely with foil, place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave heating. Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland or Norway

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip
  • For a quick lunch or picnic why not try tossed into a chilled Moroccan couscous.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable

Name and address

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fillet (90g)
Energy996kJ / 239kcal896kJ / 215kcal
Fat16.3g14.7g
Saturates2.6g2.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.4g0.4g
Protein22.8g20.5g
Salt1.0g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Convenience and nice flavour

4 stars

Nice flavour. Easy and convenient preparation for busy mums

