2 Lemon & Parsley Hot Smoked Salmon Fillets 180G

Convenience and nice flavour
Nice flavour. Easy and convenient preparation for busy mums
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 996kJ / 239kcal
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (95%), Salt, Lemon Zest, Lemon Oil, Dried Parsley.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven cook
Instructions: This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot. Remove all packaging.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15 mins
Place on a lightly oiled baking tray. Cover loosely with foil, place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave heating. Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Produced in U.K., using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland or Norway
Pack contains 2 servings
Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical fillet (90g)
|Energy
|996kJ / 239kcal
|896kJ / 215kcal
|Fat
|16.3g
|14.7g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|22.8g
|20.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
