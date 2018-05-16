Tesco Steamed Salmon Fillets 180G

- Energy680kJ 162kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 756kJ / 181kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on steamed salmon (Salmo salar) fillets.
Carefully prepared and steamed for a light, delicate flavour Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Carefully prepared and steamed for a light, delicate flavour
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Responsibly sourced
- Carefully prepared and steamed for a light, delicate flavour
- Freshness & quality
- High in omega 3
- Pack size: 180g
- High in omega 3
Information
Ingredients
Salmon (Fish) (99%), Salt, Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot. Remove all packaging.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15 mins. Place the fillets on a lightly oiled baking tray and cover loosely with foil. Place tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using salmon farmed in Norway or Scotland (U.K.)
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Our promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- For more information please visit tesco.com.
- We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|756kJ / 181kcal
|680kJ / 162kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|8.4g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.2g
|20.9g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
