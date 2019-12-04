Tesco Hot Smoked Roasted Salmon Fillets 180G

Lovely! Will buy again...
Great! Easy and no bones. Tastes really good and seems to be healthy too...
These are great! Lovely smokey flavour without the chillis. Why have Tesco stopped selling them?????
Great in a salad with potatoes for a quick healthy meal.
Delicious pieces of cooked salmon
I buy these quite regularly when the budget allows, they are delicious on their own, flaked into a salad or served cold with newpoatoes and fresh vegetable .