Tesco Cranberry, Cashew & Raisin Bloomer

£ 1.60
£1.60/each
One slice
  • Energy870kJ 206kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1243kJ / 295kcal

Product Description

  • A soft white loaf with sweetened dried cranberries, raisins and cashew nuts.
  • Packed with cashews, hazelnuts and almonds for a nutty taste

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (10%)(Cranberry, Cane Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Raisins (10%)(Raisins, Sunflower Oil), Cashew Nut (3.5%), Wheat Gluten, Pumpkin Seed, Yeast, Butteroil (Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Sugar, Hazelnut, Almonds, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Dextrose, Broad Bean Flour, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Milk Proteins, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Wheat, Milk

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1243kJ / 295kcal870kJ / 206kcal
Fat6.9g4.8g
Saturates1.7g1.2g
Carbohydrate46.7g32.7g
Sugars12.4g8.7g
Fibre2.5g1.8g
Protein10.2g7.1g
Salt0.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

58 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Very tasty!

5 stars

This is gorgeous. Going to make a bread and butter pudding with it. May even use chocolate sauce instead of butter!

The only bread I eat these days, it comes freshly

5 stars

The only bread I eat these days, it comes freshly baked everyday, full of flavour and even texture. The fruit and nuts go well with every type of sandwich and it's also great for open fruit sandwiches.

Tastiest bread ever.

5 stars

Very disappointed that Tesco Newtownabbey didn’t have this bread in store on Monday. This is so moreish that I send it to my daughter in England. Please bake it again.

Best bread ever!! So hard to get but worth every b

5 stars

Best bread ever!! So hard to get but worth every bit of effort. Taste even better sliced

Best taste ever!

5 stars

Love this bread. One of our favourites!!!

This is the best fruit and nut load ever!

5 stars

This is the best fruit and nut load ever!

Love love love this bread! :)

5 stars

This bread is delicious. Please keep it this way!

I go into Tesco...just for this bread sometimes! :

5 stars

I go into Tesco...just for this bread sometimes! :)

Soft and fruity bread - delightful!

5 stars

This bread is delicious. Lovely and soft with just the right amount of fruit and cashews which add a bit of texture. It tastes wonderful and the flavours are very balanced. It slices wonderfully easy to without squashing like some bread.

Love this bread!

5 stars

Finally managed to order and receive this bread - usually not available when my online order is picked, but is at the time of ordering - perhaps my local store needs to carry more stock? It's absolutely delicious and perfect with just butter slavered on! Ate half the loaf in one go and polished if off the next day! I've been looking for something like this since I can no longer find the Burgen Wholegrain & Cranberry loaf anywhere - perhaps they've stopped making it? I rarely eat bread as most of what's available today is just stodge that's far too sweet - even wholemeal bread! It's very odd to have a cheese and piccalilli sandwich that tastes largely of the sugar or sweeteners in the bread - it's just plain wrong! Modern bread seems to cause a lot of digestive problems for me, but I had no such problems with this loaf. I'll definitely be ordering again!

