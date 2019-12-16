Tesco Cranberry, Cashew & Raisin Bloomer

Very tasty!
This is gorgeous. Going to make a bread and butter pudding with it. May even use chocolate sauce instead of butter!
The only bread I eat these days, it comes freshly
The only bread I eat these days, it comes freshly baked everyday, full of flavour and even texture. The fruit and nuts go well with every type of sandwich and it's also great for open fruit sandwiches.
Tastiest bread ever.
Very disappointed that Tesco Newtownabbey didn’t have this bread in store on Monday. This is so moreish that I send it to my daughter in England. Please bake it again.
Best bread ever!! So hard to get but worth every b
Best bread ever!! So hard to get but worth every bit of effort. Taste even better sliced
Best taste ever!
Love this bread. One of our favourites!!!
This is the best fruit and nut load ever!
This is the best fruit and nut load ever!
Love love love this bread! :)
This bread is delicious. Please keep it this way!
I go into Tesco...just for this bread sometimes! :
I go into Tesco...just for this bread sometimes! :)
Soft and fruity bread - delightful!
This bread is delicious. Lovely and soft with just the right amount of fruit and cashews which add a bit of texture. It tastes wonderful and the flavours are very balanced. It slices wonderfully easy to without squashing like some bread.
Love this bread!
Finally managed to order and receive this bread - usually not available when my online order is picked, but is at the time of ordering - perhaps my local store needs to carry more stock? It's absolutely delicious and perfect with just butter slavered on! Ate half the loaf in one go and polished if off the next day! I've been looking for something like this since I can no longer find the Burgen Wholegrain & Cranberry loaf anywhere - perhaps they've stopped making it? I rarely eat bread as most of what's available today is just stodge that's far too sweet - even wholemeal bread! It's very odd to have a cheese and piccalilli sandwich that tastes largely of the sugar or sweeteners in the bread - it's just plain wrong! Modern bread seems to cause a lot of digestive problems for me, but I had no such problems with this loaf. I'll definitely be ordering again!