Tesco Jalapeno Chilli & Three Cheese Bloomer

Tesco Jalapeno Chilli & Three Cheese Bloomer
£ 1.60
£1.60/each
One Slice
  • Energy913kJ 216kcal
    11%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1113kJ / 264kcal

Product Description

  • A soft white bread made with mature Cheddar cheese, red Leceister cheese, Regato cheese and jalapeno chilli.
  • Made with Cheddar, Red Leceister, Regato and Cayenne pepper for a kick

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Gluten

Produce of

Produce of Ireland

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

410g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1113kJ / 264kcal913kJ / 216kcal
Fat4.3g3.5g
Saturates2.1g1.8g
Carbohydrate42.2g34.6g
Sugars2.7g2.2g
Fibre2.8g2.3g
Protein12.6g10.4g
Salt1.0g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely bread not to hot just right

5 stars

I adore this bread, you Can eat it just by it's self, or with almost anything, I'm addicted to it, I'm trying to get some before Christmas but computer says "no" I don't know what I'm gonna do if i haven't got any in the freezer over Christmas as a change.

Souper Duper Soup Dipper!

5 stars

Absolutely brilliant with Tesco recipe Hearty Lentil and Bacon soup!

Yummy

5 stars

Just very moorish...fab with Cheshire cheese and branston

Tastes great....mild chilli taste

5 stars

Tastes great! Leaves a mild chilli tingle on the tongue 😝 Bread is soft. Easy to bite.

My daughter bought this for me to try, wasn’t to k

5 stars

My daughter bought this for me to try, wasn’t to keen but tell you what it’s the tastiest bread ever, sandwiches, but toasted then butter, absolutely delicious.

Love it !

5 stars

Really tasty ...goes brilliantly with a little strong cheddar

Yum

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous bread can’t get enough of it

Fresh as a daisy

5 stars

Excellent..Fresh.. tasty..cannot fault it

