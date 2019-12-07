Tesco Jalapeno Chilli & Three Cheese Bloomer

Lovely bread not to hot just right
I adore this bread, you Can eat it just by it's self, or with almost anything, I'm addicted to it, I'm trying to get some before Christmas but computer says "no" I don't know what I'm gonna do if i haven't got any in the freezer over Christmas as a change.
Souper Duper Soup Dipper!
Absolutely brilliant with Tesco recipe Hearty Lentil and Bacon soup!
Yummy
Just very moorish...fab with Cheshire cheese and branston
Tastes great....mild chilli taste
Tastes great! Leaves a mild chilli tingle on the tongue 😝 Bread is soft. Easy to bite.
My daughter bought this for me to try, wasn’t to keen but tell you what it’s the tastiest bread ever, sandwiches, but toasted then butter, absolutely delicious.
Love it !
Really tasty ...goes brilliantly with a little strong cheddar
Yum
Absolutely gorgeous bread can’t get enough of it
Fresh as a daisy
Excellent..Fresh.. tasty..cannot fault it