Pantene Smooth & Sleek Argan Oil 100Ml

image 1 of Pantene Smooth & Sleek Argan Oil 100Ml
£ 7.00
£7.00/100ml
  • Our anti frizz hair oil formula infused with Argan Oil, a natural ingredient from Morocco, leaves hair nourished, smooth, and feeling moisturized especially at the tips.
  • Pantene smooth and sleek non-sticky light texture provides easy spreadability with this anti frizz argan oil
  • Deeply nourishes without leaving the hair oily or weighed down
  • For frizzy and dull hair
  • PANTENE PRO-V ADVANCED FORMULA
  • Pantene is the Swiss born, vitamin infused, worlds number 1 hair care range
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Alcohol Denatured, Parfum, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Aqua, Linalool, Citronellol, Limonene

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • After washing your hair, start with coin-sized amount in the palm of your hands and apply to the tips and the middle of the hair. Do not rinse, Style as usual

Warnings

  • Flammable. Keep out of reach of children.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 028 3578
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

100 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Flammable. Keep out of reach of children.

Excellent!

5 stars

i would of use it every day i would of buy it good smell to iy

Don't doubt it, just buy it

4 stars

This is a great dry oil. I wasn't sure about it at first, because of the name dry oil lol. But this is one of my Holy Grail now. I'm a natural with a type 4b/4c low porosity hair.

hair oil

5 stars

Pantene Pro-V Dry Oils leave your hair soft and silky . and its smell absolutely amazing .. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Always

5 stars

its my first choice, this brand always cover my expectation

Light and soft

5 stars

Used this in the morning and was really pleased that it was so lightweight, didn't go greesy or flat. Hair felt soft and clean

Healthy looking hair

5 stars

Love this product. It leaves my hair looking and feeling amazingly healthy and shiny. It's an absolute keeper!

Frizz control pantene

5 stars

This has got to be the best frizz control product to date, I use it on damp hair, then just before I straighten and I have the shiniest hair you can imagine, being heavily coloured lots of people comment on how lovely my hair looks and I swear it because of this product.

hair product

5 stars

i really like this for my hair , it makes my hair lovley and soft and a deep shine ..

Smooth&Sleek

5 stars

I purchased this hair oil as my hair very dry, wow it fantastic so smooth and sleek once dry my hair. So lovely to use. So easy and fragrance is fresh. Recommend to family and friends always

Pantene prov dry oil with Argan oil

5 stars

One of the best hair oil out there! Without this oil I wouldn't be able to comb my hair for sure! Lightweight,adds shine to your hair really good product goes long way for at least 3 months as you need only couple of drops ! Am using it after showering my hair and apply it on wet hair before blow drying them and they are as straight as straightened ! Highly recommended to anyone :) 5* all the way!

1-10 of 76 reviews

