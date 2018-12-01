Pantene Smooth & Sleek Argan Oil 100Ml

Excellent!
i would of use it every day i would of buy it good smell to iy
Don't doubt it, just buy it
This is a great dry oil. I wasn't sure about it at first, because of the name dry oil lol. But this is one of my Holy Grail now. I'm a natural with a type 4b/4c low porosity hair.
hair oil
Pantene Pro-V Dry Oils leave your hair soft and silky . and its smell absolutely amazing .. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Always
its my first choice, this brand always cover my expectation
Light and soft
Used this in the morning and was really pleased that it was so lightweight, didn't go greesy or flat. Hair felt soft and clean
Healthy looking hair
Love this product. It leaves my hair looking and feeling amazingly healthy and shiny. It's an absolute keeper!
Frizz control pantene
This has got to be the best frizz control product to date, I use it on damp hair, then just before I straighten and I have the shiniest hair you can imagine, being heavily coloured lots of people comment on how lovely my hair looks and I swear it because of this product.
hair product
i really like this for my hair , it makes my hair lovley and soft and a deep shine ..
Smooth&Sleek
I purchased this hair oil as my hair very dry, wow it fantastic so smooth and sleek once dry my hair. So lovely to use. So easy and fragrance is fresh. Recommend to family and friends always
Pantene prov dry oil with Argan oil
One of the best hair oil out there! Without this oil I wouldn't be able to comb my hair for sure! Lightweight,adds shine to your hair really good product goes long way for at least 3 months as you need only couple of drops ! Am using it after showering my hair and apply it on wet hair before blow drying them and they are as straight as straightened ! Highly recommended to anyone :) 5* all the way!