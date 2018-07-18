Sure Men Invisible Ice Antiperspirant Deodorant Compressed 75Ml

Solid Deodorant 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I have heard some mixed experiences with this product. I have had compliments from various people after I have put it on, but find it only works well if you use right after a shower. If I use it after a gym session before walking home, it does not seem to cut it and only mask the smell slightly. When used after a shower I feel it provides a solid level of antiperspirant, obviously I have never had it last the 48hrs it claims. I was speaking to my colleague about this as no one I know expects it to last this long and to me is just a silly advertising gimmick that would not make me want to purchase the product. I also find the compressed can provides a less powerful spray than the full size product, but not enough that it does not do a good job. As I travel a lot I would have also loved if they had made it slightly smaller so that you could travel on planes with it in hand luggage. It definitely is invisible! Over the 4 weeks of use I have not noticed any white marks on any of my clothes. This is very important to me and everyone I have spoken to about this product. Overall I would recommend this over all the products at this price range as an every day antiperspirant, but feel that spending a little more money you could get a better deodorant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not so SURE... 3 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I work in a manual job and in the humid weather we've recently been experiencing, I'm reliant on my anti-perspirant to reduce odour and sweat marks when coming in to contact with customers. Unfortunately, this just didn't quite cut the mustard for me. It comes in an attractive can, with a design that exudes masculinity and freshness. The fragrance is pleasant and not too overbearing on first application. A hint of the fragrance was still traceable after an arduous day. Can't really recommend on first trial alone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cool as ice 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 If you’re wanting an antiperspirant that keeps you as dry as the desert and guarantees no sweaty episodes on show through your shirt then this is it. Not only does it have a refreshing scent but it last for an age. A firm favourite that is compact enough that I have one at home, at work and in my gym kit. Superb product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Men Compressed Aresol 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 The design of the can gets full marks, bright & appealing to the eye. with it being a compressed aresol, the can can easily fit into ones pocket. No white marks are left after usage, the burst doesn't feel cold on the skin like other aresol cans out there. Fragrance is a light smell not too strong, ideal for anyone who is sensitive to strong smells. In my personal opinion i prefer roll on deodorants as you can actually feel the product being applied to the underarms unlike this aresol product, maybe cos the product is warm when used. The can say's it should last 48hours, however i feel as the product only lasts 24hours. I would only recommend this product as a light usage, not for gym usage as stated on the can. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure invisible men’s anti perspirant 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 I had previously not tried the compressed range of deodorants from Sure, but on a recent holiday I needed a compact, travel sized anti perspirant which I could rely on to last for the entirety. The invisible range was perfect for long lasting protection in a hot environment, while also not marking dark clothes. I enjoyed the fragrance, being slightly more subtle than some more overpowering equivalents. I would definitely choose this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting, not sure about the smell 2 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 Comes in a nice small bottle which is particularly useful for travelling but doesn't effect how much is inside. Having used for a few weeks at work, including some particularly stressful days, I've found that the protection and scent are long lasting. My only problem is I'm not convinced by the smell, it is not the usual sort of scent I go for so I wouldn't buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for travel 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 Brilliant for travel. I use the full size big brother at home but these little ones are perfect for travel or just to keep in the car for a quick freshen up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not a fan of this 2 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 The deodorant works fine and will keep you smelling fresh over the day (I work in an office and commute so can’t say if it’ll work being outside doing manual labour all day). My issue is with the fragrance and the way it will dominate a room when you spray it on yourself. The smell stuck around all day, even when windows were opened, and that did not go down well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure for men motion sense. 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2018 This product overall is very impressive. The anti white marks formula is fantastic even within close range of clothing going beyond my expectations especially when spraying closer than Sures recommendation. The aroma is beautiful and when sprayed does not irritate you whatsoever, however i do think it should be more potent. I found that this spray does indeed last a long time however does not last the full 48 hours in which it states, however still lasted a good while, obviously this may vary person to person, That been said re-applying this spray will prolong its effectiveness. The spray can design is nice and easy to use and very compact. Overall compared to other products of similar description this one stands out and ranks very high amongst them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]