Sure Men Invisible Ice Antiperspirant Deodorant Compressed 75Ml

4.5(45)Write a review
£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml
  • Sure Men Invisible Ice compressed anti-perspirant has been developed to give you cutting edge protection against sweat and odour. So your always protected for whatever happens.
  • It also contains Sure's innovative Motionsense technology. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance.
  • So every time you move, Motionsense keeps you fresh and free from odour
  • Whether you're working hard in the office, playing hard out and about or just meeting up with friends, Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh will give you all the back up you need. Sure Invisible Ice Fresh reduces signs of yellow stains and white marks with the same 48-hour protection, keeping your blacks black and your whites white for longer.
  • Sure Men Invisible Ice compressed anti-perspirant has an all-day fresh and airy fragrance with a clean scent, citrus notes and a soft, woody base.
  • WHAT IS COMPRESSED?
  • Compressed gives the same amount of protection, but uses 50% less gas, resulting in a can with less packaging and a spray that feels softer against your skin.
  • Spray Compressed 75ml for the same amount of time as the 150ml can and it will last just as long.
  • Sure. It won't let you down.
  • UK’s No.1 deodorant brand
  • Unique MotionSense technology meaning the more you move, the more it protects
  • A clean scent with citrus notes and a soft, woody base
  • 48h protection against wetness and odour
  • Dermatologically tested & alcohol free
  • Compressed 75ml aerosol lasts as long as the 150ml can
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, BHT, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Aqua, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Silica, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Isoeugenol, Limonene

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

75 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Danger: extremely flammable aerosol directions: shake well. Hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray for as long as your normal antiperspirant. Caution: avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

45 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Solid Deodorant

4 stars

I have heard some mixed experiences with this product. I have had compliments from various people after I have put it on, but find it only works well if you use right after a shower. If I use it after a gym session before walking home, it does not seem to cut it and only mask the smell slightly. When used after a shower I feel it provides a solid level of antiperspirant, obviously I have never had it last the 48hrs it claims. I was speaking to my colleague about this as no one I know expects it to last this long and to me is just a silly advertising gimmick that would not make me want to purchase the product. I also find the compressed can provides a less powerful spray than the full size product, but not enough that it does not do a good job. As I travel a lot I would have also loved if they had made it slightly smaller so that you could travel on planes with it in hand luggage. It definitely is invisible! Over the 4 weeks of use I have not noticed any white marks on any of my clothes. This is very important to me and everyone I have spoken to about this product. Overall I would recommend this over all the products at this price range as an every day antiperspirant, but feel that spending a little more money you could get a better deodorant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not so SURE...

3 stars

I work in a manual job and in the humid weather we've recently been experiencing, I'm reliant on my anti-perspirant to reduce odour and sweat marks when coming in to contact with customers. Unfortunately, this just didn't quite cut the mustard for me. It comes in an attractive can, with a design that exudes masculinity and freshness. The fragrance is pleasant and not too overbearing on first application. A hint of the fragrance was still traceable after an arduous day. Can't really recommend on first trial alone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cool as ice

5 stars

If you’re wanting an antiperspirant that keeps you as dry as the desert and guarantees no sweaty episodes on show through your shirt then this is it. Not only does it have a refreshing scent but it last for an age. A firm favourite that is compact enough that I have one at home, at work and in my gym kit. Superb product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Men Compressed Aresol

4 stars

The design of the can gets full marks, bright & appealing to the eye. with it being a compressed aresol, the can can easily fit into ones pocket. No white marks are left after usage, the burst doesn't feel cold on the skin like other aresol cans out there. Fragrance is a light smell not too strong, ideal for anyone who is sensitive to strong smells. In my personal opinion i prefer roll on deodorants as you can actually feel the product being applied to the underarms unlike this aresol product, maybe cos the product is warm when used. The can say's it should last 48hours, however i feel as the product only lasts 24hours. I would only recommend this product as a light usage, not for gym usage as stated on the can. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure invisible men’s anti perspirant

4 stars

I had previously not tried the compressed range of deodorants from Sure, but on a recent holiday I needed a compact, travel sized anti perspirant which I could rely on to last for the entirety. The invisible range was perfect for long lasting protection in a hot environment, while also not marking dark clothes. I enjoyed the fragrance, being slightly more subtle than some more overpowering equivalents. I would definitely choose this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting, not sure about the smell

2 stars

Comes in a nice small bottle which is particularly useful for travelling but doesn't effect how much is inside. Having used for a few weeks at work, including some particularly stressful days, I've found that the protection and scent are long lasting. My only problem is I'm not convinced by the smell, it is not the usual sort of scent I go for so I wouldn't buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for travel

5 stars

Brilliant for travel. I use the full size big brother at home but these little ones are perfect for travel or just to keep in the car for a quick freshen up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not a fan of this

2 stars

The deodorant works fine and will keep you smelling fresh over the day (I work in an office and commute so can’t say if it’ll work being outside doing manual labour all day). My issue is with the fragrance and the way it will dominate a room when you spray it on yourself. The smell stuck around all day, even when windows were opened, and that did not go down well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure for men motion sense.

4 stars

This product overall is very impressive. The anti white marks formula is fantastic even within close range of clothing going beyond my expectations especially when spraying closer than Sures recommendation. The aroma is beautiful and when sprayed does not irritate you whatsoever, however i do think it should be more potent. I found that this spray does indeed last a long time however does not last the full 48 hours in which it states, however still lasted a good while, obviously this may vary person to person, That been said re-applying this spray will prolong its effectiveness. The spray can design is nice and easy to use and very compact. Overall compared to other products of similar description this one stands out and ranks very high amongst them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mr James Stewart

3 stars

When it comes to deodorants and anti-perspirants over the years I've used hundreds of different products. Now it was time to try Sure Men Invisible Ice Compressed Aerosol Anti-perspirant. I must admit at first glance the compact can is a big plus. And the initial smell is very appealing. I'll be honest I'm sure that I swear more than the average anti-perspirant user so it was always going to be a test. As I've said it smells grater and kept me feeling pretty fresh to start with, but after a few hours the small faded quite fast and I could feel myself working up a sweat. I appreciate it isn't going to stop me sweating all together, but I was expecting longer lasting freshness. I did have to top up a few times during the day. So in short great initial smell could do with lasting longer. Not a bad try from Sure Men Invisible Ice Compressed Aerosol Anti-perspirant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 45 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

