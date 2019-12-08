Hostess Twinkies Golden Sponge Cakes 10S 385G

Do not buy!
Awful awful product, you can taste the chemicals and preservatives and artificialness of them! I am all for a sweet tooth and know their popularity in the USA so wanted to see what the fuss was about but they are truly horrific and just demonstrate how awful American processed food is! there are even several warnings on the back of the packet about their adverse affect on children and how they are derived from a genetically modified source. Do not buy they taste like poison!
Horrible!!
