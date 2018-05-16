Quorn 10 Chicken Fillets 520G

- Energy184kJ 44kcal2%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g:
Product Description
- Meat free chicken flavour Fillets made with Mycoprotein™
- Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
- Our succulent Quorn Vegetarian Fillets taste fantastic. Delicious when used in your favourite recipes and are a great alternative to chicken breasts. They're quick to cook too, so they're perfect for those midweek meals where you've got more hungry mouths to feed than minutes to spare.
- Proudly meat free
- Satisfyingly simple
- High in protein and fibre
- Gluten Free
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 520g
- High in protein
- Low in saturated fat
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein™ (85%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Gelling Agent: Pectin
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines.Do not refreeze once thawed. Best Before End: See Front of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Simply remove all packaging & cook from frozen as follows:
For best results, cook on the hob.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure Quorn Fillets are piping hot before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Put Quorn Fillets and your favourite sauce into a pan. Cover & simmer for 12 minutes, stir occasionally.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Love cooking with Quorn™ our Fillets are great for curries, skewers or simply with rice
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Net Contents
520g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g:
|(as sold) Per Fillet:
|Energy :
|359kJ
|184kJ
|-
|86kcal
|44kcal
|Fat :
|1.5g
|0.8g
|of which saturates :
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate :
|4.0g
|1.0g
|of which sugars :
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre :
|5.0g
|2.9g
|Protein :
|11.5g
|6.7g
|Salt :
|0.8g
|0.4g
|No. of servings: 10:
|-
|-
