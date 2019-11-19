By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Crispy Nuggets 476G

Quorn Crispy Nuggets 476G
Per 4 Nuggets
  • Energy541kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 677kJ

Product Description

  • Meet free savoury flavour nuggets, made with mycoprotein, coated in a crispy batter
  • Netmums Recommended
  • In a poll of 102 Netmums users, 98% would recommended Quorn Crispy Nuggets to a friend or family
  • To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at:
  • www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Sustainable nutrition
  • Quorn products contain mycoprotein, which is a nutritionally healthy source of protein because it's high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat. Producing mycoprotein uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too!
  • Nuggets*
  • *Average 24 per pack
  • Proudly meat free
  • Ready in 15 minutes
  • Grab, dip, munch
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 476g
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (52%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Milk Proteins, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Raising Agents: Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Wheat Gluten, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep frozen below -18ºC. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines.Do not refreeze once thawed. Best Before End: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
15 Min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Cook on the middle shelf.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Love cooking with Quorn™
  • Our crispy nuggets are great for dipping and sharing or try in a fresh tortilla wrap

Number of uses

5-6 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

476g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as cooked) Per 100g(as cooked) Per 4 Nuggets
Energy 677kJ541kJ
-161kcal129kcal
Fat 4.2g3.4g
of which saturates 0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate 15.8g12.7g
of which sugars 1.2g1.0g
Fibre 9.6g7.7g
Protein 10.3g8.2g
Salt 1.3g1.0g
Serves 5-6--

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

very nice

5 stars

These are sooooo good ! So versatile to serve up in a number of dishes . My favourite of all Quorn products .

Our family love these more than chicken nuggets!

5 stars

Our family love these more than chicken nuggets!

Better than real chicken nuggets. We love these,

5 stars

Better than real chicken nuggets. We love these, they are so good, easy to make and taste better than the meat variety. Its a pity they don't come in a family sized bag though.

Taste just like McDonald’s nuggets

5 stars

Taste just like McDonald’s nuggets

Yummyscrummy!

5 stars

These are so good! The batter is lovely & crisp and the filling has a lovely taste & texture. They're versatile too - you can have them sliced with salad or whole with beans/veg & chips/mashed or baked potato.

better than mcdonaldsnuggets andthere always good!

5 stars

was a bit nervous of trying this alternative for the first time. was going to fry it in the fryer as that way is usually better but decided to try the proper taste of it and cooked it in the oven. to my suprise they taste exactly like mcdonalds chicken nuggets. crispy succulent with nice flavour. if you like mcdonalds chicken nuggets you will like these and be saving chickens from slaughter too

Quorn Crispy Nuggets

5 stars

I love these but it seems every time I have ordered the Quorn Crispy Nuggets they have not been in stock I’m going to order the Nuggets one last time so I’m hoping they will be in stock

Delicious! finally a tasty meat free nugget :)

5 stars

These are so good! Really taste like the real thing...better even. Finally a meat free nugget my kids (and I!) enjoy. :) Vegan version would be even better.

