Quorn Crispy Nuggets 476G

very nice
These are sooooo good ! So versatile to serve up in a number of dishes . My favourite of all Quorn products .
Our family love these more than chicken nuggets!
Better than real chicken nuggets. We love these, they are so good, easy to make and taste better than the meat variety. Its a pity they don't come in a family sized bag though.
Taste just like McDonald’s nuggets
Yummyscrummy!
These are so good! The batter is lovely & crisp and the filling has a lovely taste & texture. They're versatile too - you can have them sliced with salad or whole with beans/veg & chips/mashed or baked potato.
better than mcdonaldsnuggets andthere always good!
was a bit nervous of trying this alternative for the first time. was going to fry it in the fryer as that way is usually better but decided to try the proper taste of it and cooked it in the oven. to my suprise they taste exactly like mcdonalds chicken nuggets. crispy succulent with nice flavour. if you like mcdonalds chicken nuggets you will like these and be saving chickens from slaughter too
Quorn Crispy Nuggets
I love these but it seems every time I have ordered the Quorn Crispy Nuggets they have not been in stock I’m going to order the Nuggets one last time so I’m hoping they will be in stock
Delicious! finally a tasty meat free nugget :)
These are so good! Really taste like the real thing...better even. Finally a meat free nugget my kids (and I!) enjoy. :) Vegan version would be even better.