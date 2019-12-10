By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brewdog Dead Pony Club 330Ml

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Find out more about owning a part of BrewDog at brewdog.com/equityforpunks
  • Drink the beer, join the crusade and change the world. Join us and raise a glass to the Revolution. Here's to the game changers, the truth seekers and the punks. To those who want to make a difference. Find out how at www.brewdog.com/equityforpunks.
  • This is a beer bottle. Not a prospectus. Visit brewdog.com/equityforpunks to read the prospectus and find more information. Investments can go down as well as up and you might not get back what you invest.
  • Our West Coast Pale Ale kicks like a mule. Hopped to the verge of insanity it delivers a citrus juggernaut. The toasted malt backbone accelerates hard into a huge hop hit, where tropical fruit and floral notes abound, all under-pinned with a little spice.
  • Dead Pony Club - California dreaming for those of us who are awake and in need of a beer.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Yeast, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

1.25

ABV

3.8% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cold.

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed & bottled by:
  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.
  • brewdog.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

