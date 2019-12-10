Brewdog Dead Pony Club 330Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Our West Coast Pale Ale kicks like a mule. Hopped to the verge of insanity it delivers a citrus juggernaut. The toasted malt backbone accelerates hard into a huge hop hit, where tropical fruit and floral notes abound, all under-pinned with a little spice.
- Dead Pony Club - California dreaming for those of us who are awake and in need of a beer.
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Yeast, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
1.25
ABV
3.8% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store cold.
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Drink fresh.
Name and address
- Brewed & bottled by:
- BrewDog plc,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland,
- AB41 8BX.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml ℮
