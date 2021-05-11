Reeses Peanut Butter Cup Bunny 141G

Reeces bunny
A REESE'S Customer
This was such a wonderful Easter gift - thank you for the prompt service and excellent product
Easter REESE'S Peanut Butter Bunny 1lb.
A REESE'S Customer
This was really good. I had to share with my husband. Seems like the peanut butter is much better than it used to be. It's almost GONE!
Easy to navigate. Great tast
A REESE'S Customer
Easy site. Would love more options. Love yhe product and ease of shipping. Will shop again and soon.
Perfect!
A REESE'S Customer
Perfect proportion of peanut butter to chocolate. Love, love, love!
Amazing
A REESE'S Customer
What can I say about this product? It's reeses and it is absolutely amazing. It is an absolute necessity for every Easter basket in my home.
Reese's bunnies were a hit!
A REESE'S Customer
Great offering. Better than plain chocolate bunnies the kids said!
Reeses awesomeness
A REESE'S Customer
Delicious Reeses delivered right to your door.!! What could be better?
Great Easter present!!
A REESE'S Customer
This is a great, unique Easter gift to give someone!! Of course the chocolate is great!
Perfect size
A REESE'S Customer
Great Easter gift....perfect size same great taste!