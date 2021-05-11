We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Reeses Peanut Butter Cup Bunny 141G

4.9(39)Write a review
Reeses Peanut Butter Cup Bunny 141G
£3.00
£2.13/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate (60%) with Peanut Butter Crème Centre (40%)
  • Milk Chocolate & Peanut Butter
  • You'll Need a Bigger Basket
  • Pack size: 141G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar*, Peanuts, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin*, E476), Antioxidant (E319), Acidity Regulator (E330), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beet and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

  • For allergens please see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (13°C to 18°C) and consume before the date given.For best before see end of pack.

Produce of

Manufactured in the United States of America

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • The Hershey Company,
  • 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Questions or comments? WWW.ASKHERSHEY.COM
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

141g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g contains
Energy2220kJ
-531kcal
Fat28g
of which saturates12g
Carbohydrate60g
of which sugars55g
Protein9.4g
Salt0.66g
39 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Reeces bunny

5 stars

A REESE'S Customer

This was such a wonderful Easter gift - thank you for the prompt service and excellent product

Easter REESE'S Peanut Butter Bunny 1lb.

5 stars

A REESE'S Customer

This was really good. I had to share with my husband. Seems like the peanut butter is much better than it used to be. It's almost GONE!

Easy to navigate. Great tast

5 stars

A REESE'S Customer

Easy site. Would love more options. Love yhe product and ease of shipping. Will shop again and soon.

Perfect!

5 stars

A REESE'S Customer

Perfect proportion of peanut butter to chocolate. Love, love, love!

Amazing

5 stars

A REESE'S Customer

What can I say about this product? It's reeses and it is absolutely amazing. It is an absolute necessity for every Easter basket in my home.

Reese's bunnies were a hit!

5 stars

A REESE'S Customer

Great offering. Better than plain chocolate bunnies the kids said!

Reeses awesomeness

5 stars

A REESE'S Customer

Delicious Reeses delivered right to your door.!! What could be better?

Great Easter present!!

5 stars

A REESE'S Customer

This is a great, unique Easter gift to give someone!! Of course the chocolate is great!

Perfect size

5 stars

A REESE'S Customer

Great Easter gift....perfect size same great taste!

