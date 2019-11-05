By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Light Style Hot Chocolate 180G

3(4)Write a review
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g
1x = 10g + 200ml hot water
  • Energy161kJ 38kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1607kJ

Product Description

  • Hot chocolate powdered drink with sugars and sweetener.
  • Low Sugar*
  • *Contains 80.6% less sugar than Galaxy Standard Instant Hot Chocolate.
  • May settle in transit.
  • Just add water
  • 38 calories
  • Made with Galaxy® chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Whey Permeate (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maltodextrin, Dried Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate (6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract), Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (E412, E466, E340ii, E339ii, E452i), Dried Barley Malt Extract, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Flavouring, Salt, Milk Proteins, Sweetener (E955), Emulsifier (E471)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • We recommend you use 2 heaped teaspoons per mug, pour hot water Over the hot chocolate powder.
  • Stir well and enjoy.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 18, Portion size: 10g

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g10g + 200ml hot water(%**)
Energy1607kJ161kJ(2%)
-383kcal38kcal(2%)
Fat13g1.3g(2%)
of which saturates10g1.0g(5%)
Carbohydrate53g5.3g(2%)
of which sugars31g3.1g(3%)
Protein8.9g0.9g(2%)
Salt2.8g0.28g(5%)
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

I’m a convert!

5 stars

Delicious! Really tasty and chocolatey. After Tescos ruined their own brand, I was lost, but not any more!

Nasty taste

2 stars

This is nasty...... Not a good taste at all...... If you only have 1 hot chocolate a day... Have the extra calories and just have normal galaxy hot chocolate...... That is definitely a hot chocolate that you will like.

Very disappointing. Didn’t taste very pleasant at

1 stars

Very disappointing. Didn’t taste very pleasant at all. My usual low cal chocolate drink wasn’t available so this was a substitute. Won’t be buying again.

Better than the Cadbury equivalent

5 stars

So much better than the Cadbury equivalent. Used Cadbury for many years and then discovered this Galaxy Light. No contest.

