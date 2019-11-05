Galaxy Light Style Hot Chocolate 180G

I’m a convert!
Delicious! Really tasty and chocolatey. After Tescos ruined their own brand, I was lost, but not any more!
Nasty taste
This is nasty...... Not a good taste at all...... If you only have 1 hot chocolate a day... Have the extra calories and just have normal galaxy hot chocolate...... That is definitely a hot chocolate that you will like.
Very disappointing. Didn’t taste very pleasant at
Very disappointing. Didn’t taste very pleasant at all. My usual low cal chocolate drink wasn’t available so this was a substitute. Won’t be buying again.
Better than the Cadbury equivalent
So much better than the Cadbury equivalent. Used Cadbury for many years and then discovered this Galaxy Light. No contest.